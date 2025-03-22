Skai Jackson Ain’t Here For Your Foolishness: Shuts Down Skin Tone Slander About Her Baby

Listen, the internet stays doing the absolute most, and Skai Jackson just had to shut down all the messy commentary about her newborn son Kasai’s complexion. Apparently, folks had nothing better to do than question why her baby looked “too pale.” Whew, the ignorance is LOUD!

Skai, who gave birth to her baby boy in January, wasted no time gathering the ignorant internet by its edges. The actress and new mama hopped on Instagram to let the world know newborns do not come out serving their final form.

“Just because a baby is a month, two months, even three months… that does not mean the melanin has fully kicked in,” she schooled. “Two, some babies are just light-skinned, which is okay!”

Skai said this was the DUMBEST thing she’s ever seen, and honestly? She ain’t lying. The new mom also made it crystal clear why she won’t post any more pictures of her baby because the internet doesn’t know how to act!

“I usually don’t care what people say about me,” Skai admitted. “But talking about someone’s child? That’s mean! I think y’all need to stop making comments about people’s children because it’s not cool at all, and y’all wouldn’t like if somebody did it to you!”

Social media came in with the backup vocals, singing the same song of “Y’all need to mind your business!” One user wrote, “How dark is the baby suppose to be?! The daddy is yella!!” Another commented, “Eggs are $42.75 and our president is a pumpkin. Who cares about the baby’s complexion? 🤨” And yet another dropped facts, saying, “People do this every time with Black babies as if we don’t know by now most are not born with their melanin!”

Skai initially shared the news of Kasai’s arrival with a heartwarming photo of his tiny hands resting in hers. And by the looks of it, that may be the last baby pic we’re getting until folks learn how to act right. Moral of the story? Leave people’s babies alone, touch some grass, and mind the business that pays you!