Danielle Brooks Dazzles Crowd At 'A Minecraft Movie' Fan Event

Let The Rhythm Take You Over, Bailamos! Danielle Brooks Gives ‘Em A Lil’ Bidi Bidi Bom Bom At ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Fan Event In Mexico City

Published on March 26, 2025

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

We love us some Danielle Brooks who had a timeee at the A Minecraft Movie Fan Event in Mexico City where she dazzled the crowd with a lil’ bidi bidi bom bom that took the electric atmosphere to another level.

The lovable actress was all smiles at the massive event where she connected with fans, signed autographs, and soaked up good vibes alongside co-stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on these pics, Danielle, Jason, and Jack are the ultimate vibe who had an absolute blast promoting the almost-summer blockbuster opening in theaters April 4.

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

In A Minecraft Movie, four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with regular degular problems when they’re sucked through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre cubic wonderland fueled by imagination.

To return home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil somethings like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black).

Together, their adventure will challenge all five to reconnect with their uniquely creative qualities that they need to flourish back in the real world.

Check out the kooky trailer below:

Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), the visually innovative film marks the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft--the best-selling video game of ALL-TIME.

With all of this star power, we’re excited to step into the film’s 16-Bit shenanigans that pop off in the teaser clip below:

“I think a lot of adults are going to take their children or their nieces and nephews to this movie and feel, ‘Yeah, I needed that,'” said Brooks.

“I needed to feel like a kid and I needed to go on a journey like that and I needed to laugh and hell, maybe I even want to play Minecraft now. I think it’s just definitely going to bond people together and remind them it’s okay to live in your imagination more.”

Will you be seated for A Minecraft Movie? Tell us down below and peep Danielle’s hottest looks from the press tour on the flip.

