Civil Rights & Social Justice

Zareef Fawaz's Family To File Lawsuit Against Madison County

Black Missouri Man Dies In Madison County Jail After Denied Medication, Family To File Lawsuit

Published on March 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Dangers of Pill Capsule Misuse: How It Leads to Consequences Like Handcuffs and Legal Trouble
Source: Abu Hanifah

Black people dying in disgusting, vermin-infested, egregiously-neglected jails has become more common these days, as BOSSIP has reported on fatal incidents at both Fulton County Jail in Atlanta and, most recently, at Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

Sadly, we have to report yet another name to add to that ever-growing list. According to The Telegraph, a 49-year-old Missouri man named Zareef M. Fawaz died March 31, 2024 in custody at Madison County jail after allegedly being denied medicine that he desperately needed. Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Richard Banks are representing the family and recently announced plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Fawaz’s birthday one year later.

“Instead of celebrating his birthday, they’re having to come here and fight for justice for a tragedy that never should have happened,” Crump said, calling it unnecessary, unjustifiable and unconstitutional.

On March 22, 2024, Fawaz was arrested for domestic battery and robbery. Crump says Fawaz told jail officials that he had a medical condition that could cause blood clots, saying, “He said, ‘I got to get my medicine, because if I don’t get my medicine I will die.'”

According to BND, Crump spoke to the fact that this case is about more than just the way Zareef Fawaz was treated.

“It’s cruel and unusual punishment for a sick man to beg and plead for his medicine and you deny him that medicine,” Crump said. “… It’s not just about Zareef. If you have a loved one who happens to be in jail and they’re asking for their medicine, then make certain that you don’t take it for granted that they will follow the Constitution in Madison County.”

Neither Jail Administrator Jerry Endicott nor Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor responded to requests by BND for a public statement on the matter.

If this case goes the same way that the Fulton County case did, then the family can expect Madison County to write them a check for a financial settlement.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ben Crump

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Global Grind
Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close