Set It Off: Boosie Responds After Lousiana Attorney General Threatens To Sue Over His Caleb Wilson Scholarship–‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

After Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said she was gearing up to sue rapper Boosie Badazz for allegedly using the name, image, and likeness of Caleb Wilson—the Southern University student who died at an off-campus hazing incident in February— for his scholarship fund and rap festival, the rapper responded.

“HOW THE F*** CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT?” asked the Louisiana emcee.

Murrill Alleges That Boosie Did Not Inform Wilson’s Parents That He Created A Caleb Wilson Scholarship

According to The Advocate, Murrill said Wilson’s parents were unaware that Boosie would be using the student’s name to promote the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship, along with his 6th annual Boosie Bash, which took place March 22 and featured major hip-hop acts like GloRilla, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, and several other artists on Southern University’s campus.

Murrill shared with The Advocate that Boosie reached out to Wilson’s family last week regarding the scholarship. However, Murrill explained that the family believed Boosie was simply making an initial donation to a scholarship linked to Southern University, not establishing one in Wilson’s name.

Additionally, the family claimed that Boosie did not reveal the scholarship’s connection to his upcoming festival. According to Murrill, the Attorney General stated that she did not know of any concrete plans for proceeds from the festival to fund the scholarship, labeling the situation as a “massive misrepresentation to the public.”

She added, “I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event.”

The Attorney General also said Boosie should offer an apology to Wilson’s family for using the beloved student’s name to promote Boosie Bash.

“All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss,” Murrill told WBRZ in an interview published March 22. “It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship, Boosie hasn’t even funded any of it.”

Boosie, a native of Baton Rouge, sat down for an interview with WBRZ on March 21, where he announced both the Boosie Bash and his scholarship initiative. During the interview, he stated that he had received support from Wilson’s father and The Human Jukebox Marching Band, of which Wilson had been a part, to use funds from the festival to support the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

“We’re gonna do something special for him because, you know, it’s a tragic loss. And as me being a part of bringing this to Baton Rouge… I feel like I’m a part of it also, so I just want to make it right,” he added. Lil Boosie Responds To Louisiana Attorney General

Boosie has since commented on Murrill’s remarks, and he’s pretty pissed over allegations that he was trying to profit off of Caleb Wilson’s death.

“IT’S SAD FOR THIS LAWYER [and] FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONE’S PASSING MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV. 14,” he wrote. “THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE HOW THE F*** CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT. THAT AINT ME .” He continued, “A DEATH OF A STUDENT WON’T HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT I WAS [ASKED] TO HELP THE SITUATION [AND] THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR Y’ALL TO SAY THAT Y’ALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP Y’ALL IS A SLAP [IN] MY FACE [AND] COMPLETELY WRONG WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH IM DONE. ANOTHER MONEY GRAB THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH.”