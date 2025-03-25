Reality TV

Garcelle Beauvais Leaving 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

It’s A Wrap: Garcelle Beauvais Exits ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 5 Seasons

Published on March 25, 2025

Garcelle Beauvais is moving on. After five seasons, the actress/Bravolebrity is announcing her exit from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The news was confirmed by Garcelle herself, who detailed her exit in an Instagram video captioned, “Cheers to the next chapter.”

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said in a video shared to on her Instagram account.” It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

According to Garcelle, her family and new career opportunities, that she can’t reveal yet, played a major role in her exit.

One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

Before signing off, she took a moment to thank the people who made her #RHOBH experience memorable: Bravo boss Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBC Universal, and the production teams at Evolution and 32 Flavors. She also gave a special shout-out to her castmates, the producers, and the crew.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always bs open—so you never know, I might just pop in one day,” said Garcelle.

She also thanked fans for supporting her throughout her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills journey.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf,” said Garcelle. “It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me.”

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” she added with a smile. “So, see you later.”

Andy Cohen, Fellow Real Housewives React To Garcelle’s Exit

Garcelle has been flooded with support from fellow housewives and even Andy.

“an incredible run from an incredible human ❤️🙌👏 BRAVO,” wrote Andy Cohen in her comments.

“Oh my God! Garcelle, We will really miss you! 🥺 You brought so much integrity and warmth and humor to the franchise,” added her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Jennifer Tilly.

“Love you Garcelle! Beautiful inside and out and I’m excited for your next chapter ! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️❤️,” added Heather Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County fame.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Finale Airs Tonight

Garcelle’s exit comes just hours before tonight’s #RHOBH finale. US Weekly reports that the forthcoming episode shows the final part of the women’s trip to St. Lucia and Garcelle’s friend Sutton Stracke being at the center of several clashes.

The day before announcing the news, Garcelle made headlines for her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion look that featured a pearl embellished Yousef Al Jasmi dress and matching gloves. “Reunion look #rhobhseason14” she captioned the look on Instagram.

Garcelle’s final Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion will air in April.

