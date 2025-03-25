IKYFL: Black Pennsylvania Woman Faces Criminal Charges For Noose Hate Crime Hoax

Source: baona

What in the Jussie Smollett is going on here??? Violent racism is nothing to be played with and those who are found to be engaged in such behavior should not only be held accountable but ashamed of clout chasing via the pain and suffering of our ancestors. Was that the case here? Let’s see.

According to WFMZ, a 42-year-old Allentown, Pennsylvania employee named Latarsha Brown is facing criminal charges after planting a noose on her City Hall desk and reporting that she was victim of a hate crime. On January 10, 2025, Brown contacted the Allentown Police Department and they took the noose for evidence. Several days later, APD asked Brown to come to the station for additional questioning where she openly admitted that she had picked up the noose and sent photos to her colleagues. At that time, the skeptical detectives produced a court order to take a DNA sample from Brown and subsequently took DNA samples from nine employees who work near her desk. Let them tell it, the only DNA match that was found on the noose was Brown’s.

As a result, Latarsha Brown is now facing charges of false reports and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Brown will have her day in court where she can make her case but it stands to reason that she’s going to have an uphill battle considering the evidence against her and the likely testimony of the detectives who have seemingly made their judgment already. This is part of the damage that people like Jussie Smollett and Carlee Russell have done with their attention-seeking shenanigans, they aided in advancing apathy toward those who have legitimately been harassed and threatened. Hopefully, this sista didn’t do what she’s being accused of but she did, we hope she wears this stain for the rest of her life.

BOSSIP will be keeping a close eye on this case and will report any further developments as more information becomes available.