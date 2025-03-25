Civil Rights & Social Justice

Allentown PA Employee Latarsha Brown Charged Over Hoax

IKYFL: Black Pennsylvania Woman Faces Criminal Charges For Noose Hate Crime Hoax

Published on March 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hanging noose on black background
Source: baona

What in the Jussie Smollett is going on here??? Violent racism is nothing to be played with and those who are found to be engaged in such behavior should not only be held accountable but ashamed of clout chasing via the pain and suffering of our ancestors. Was that the case here? Let’s see.

According to WFMZ, a 42-year-old Allentown, Pennsylvania employee named Latarsha Brown is facing criminal charges after planting a noose on her City Hall desk and reporting that she was victim of a hate crime. On January 10, 2025, Brown contacted the Allentown Police Department and they took the noose for evidence. Several days later, APD asked Brown to come to the station for additional questioning where she openly admitted that she had picked up the noose and sent photos to her colleagues. At that time, the skeptical detectives produced a court order to take a DNA sample from Brown and subsequently took DNA samples from nine employees who work near her desk. Let them tell it, the only DNA match that was found on the noose was Brown’s.

As a result, Latarsha Brown is now facing charges of false reports and tampering with/fabricating evidence. 

Brown will have her day in court where she can make her case but it stands to reason that she’s going to have an uphill battle considering the evidence against her and the likely testimony of the detectives who have seemingly made their judgment already. This is part of the damage that people like Jussie Smollett and Carlee Russell have done with their attention-seeking shenanigans, they aided in advancing apathy toward those who have legitimately been harassed and threatened. Hopefully, this sista didn’t do what she’s being accused of but she did, we hope she wears this stain for the rest of her life.

BOSSIP will be keeping a close eye on this case and will report any further developments as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close