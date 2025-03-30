Celebrity

Pastor John Gray III Defends Marvin Sapp After Viral Video

Delivered Defense: Pastor John Gray Says ‘Culture And Context’ Are Missing From $40K Marvin Sapp Habakkuk ‘Hostage’ Havoc

Published on March 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pastor John Gray x Marvin Sapp
Source: Robin L Marshall/ Paras Griffin

Celebrity Pastor John Gray is coming to the defense of Marvin Sapp after a viral video of him demanding $40,000 from a congregation and seemingly holding them “hostage” started a firestorm of debate earlier this week.

The heavily shared and criticized clip has stirred up major controversy due to Sapp‘s “close them doors” command seemingly keeping the congregation as holy hostages until they raised enough money.

However, Gray says there is a great deal of both culture and context missing from the conversation.

“I’ve known Marvin Sapp for many years. He’s a great human being and he loves God, those are unquestioned things. He loves his children, he loves the church,” Gray told TMZ. “I think the challenge is context, cultural context. Within the context and the construct of the people he was speaking to at that particular service, they would understand his language.”

He continued,

“Within that construct, I’ve seen much, much worse. I’ve seen $1000 lines, $500 lines. ‘No one’s leaving until…’ and I think what he was saying was more for order and I have to take his word for that but I understand how culture sees a moment like that, particularly when it comes to faith. You’re looking at an absolute influx of multiple things happening and then they see a pastor saying ‘2,000 people give $20’ and that can seem deeply offensive. I think it’s more incumbent upon leaders and pastors to truly be servant leaders, shepherds because I understand what it’s like. Our church, we do reverse offerings: we’ve put baskets at the front and I’ve told people to ‘come down and get what you need. If you have a bill, you come get that.’ That didn’t make the news because, the truth is, that’s what the church should be doing. We should be meeting the needs of the poor, the widows, the orphaned and the elderly. We in the faith community have to do a better job of communicating biblical truth.”

Gray went on to say that the vitriol attached to Sapp’s viral moment may be a bit misdirected, as he was allowed to make those demands because of a culture that already exists in many faith-based environments. In some ways, he echoed what Sapp said in his own defense when he chalked up the online hate train to people simply not understanding the way the church operates. The gospel singer turned bishop took to his Facebook page to set the record straight for his over 2 million followers.

“Some have taken issue with a particular moment when I instructed the ushers, rather firmly, to close the doors during the offering. To those unfamiliar with the church context or who may not regularly attend worship gatherings this has been misinterpreted as holding people hostage as well as offensive. That was never my intent,” Sapp wrote.

“The truth is, when finances are being received in any worship gathering, it is one of the most vulnerable and exposed times for both the finance and security teams. Movement during this sacred exchange can be distracting and, at times, even risky. My directive was not about control it was about creating a safe, focused, and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources.”

He also went on to say that it was his “biblical” duty to help raise an offering to cover the budget and costs for the conference he was booked to speak at. There were definitely tons of churchgoers who came to his defense in the comments so, maybe, this is much ado about nothing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Information Marvin Sapp Newsletter Pastor John Gray Viral video

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close