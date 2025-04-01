Badonkizm: Social Media Goes On & On About Erykah Badu’s’ Mind-BBLowing ‘Booty Suit’ At This Year’s Billboard Women In Music Awards

Social media is buzzing over Erykah Badu‘s mind-BBLowing ‘booty suit’ that stole the whole entire show at this year’s star-studded Billboard Women In Music Awards in La La Land.

The “Window Seat” songstress was presented with the Icon Award before running through classic hits, anthems, and JAMS in the asstounding apparatus that caused commotion on a night that belonged to Woman of the Year honoree Doechii.

“This night is for us!” Badu declared in her speech. “The smartest creature on planet Earth. The wisest, the most invincible, sexiest, purest, finest. The woman.”

While many people believed Badu was mocking BBL culture, others countered that she may have been paying homage to fertility goddess Venus or 19th century South African woman-turned-icon Sarah Baartman, whose extraordinarily curvy body was exploited by her European captors.

Either way, it provoked endless debate while introducing people to talented designer Myah Hasbany who crafted the buzzy booty suit in collaboration with fashion visionary Badu.

In an interview with 10 Magazine, Hasbany revealed how she connected with repeat collaborator Badu who stunned in her exquisitely eccentric looks over the years.

“She actually went to my high school,” said Hasbany. “She wanted to audition dancers at my high school… So, me and my friend showed up in two of my massive, knit pieces.”

As fate would have it, she bumped into the singer, auditioned with a “made-up dance routine,” landed the gig, and the rest is history.

Do you think Erykah was mocking BBL culture, paying homage to Sarah Baartman or just being her usual provocative self? Would you rock one of Hasbany's unique pieces?