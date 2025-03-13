IT GIRL Energy: Doechii Bawwwdies Viral Jazz In The Gardens Performance With ‘Miseducation’ Maestro Lauryn Hill, Sends Social Media Into A FRENZY

Emerging superstar Doechii is dominating headlines after receiving a co-sign from Ms. Lauryn Hill during the legend’s special Diaspora Calling! set featuring Wyclef, Busta Rhymes, YG Marley, Samara Cyn, Mannywellz, and Foggieraw at Jazz In The Gardens in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In an iconic moment, the “Miseducation” maven performed a duet of smash hit single “Doo Wop (That Thing)” with Doechii before standing like a doting mother while the Grammy-winner performed a medley of her hits.

Reflecting on the unforgettable moment, she had this to say about sharing the stage with Lauryn Hill.

“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill,” she wrote on Instagram. My mom would play it from top to bottom everyday on my way to school for years 🤎 I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage. Each song deepened my love for music and my curiosity to write raps. My favorite lyric in Doo Wop is “don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem” that stuck with me anytime I wanted to “get even” or harden my heart towards those who wronged me. I carried your principles with me during my coming of age. And I carry them with me now at this current stage of my career, your lyrics are close to my heart. Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God 🤎”

Check out our video recap below:

This comes just days after the Grammy-winning star dominated Paris Fashion Week with eye-catching collabs with stylist Sam Woolf.

