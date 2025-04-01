Movies

‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie Talks Playing Jesus [Exclusive]

‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie  Talks Playing Jesus And Flipping Over Tables, ‘It Was The Most Fun I’ve Had In The Entire Series’ [Exclusive]

Published on April 1, 2025

Taking on the role of Jesus Christ is no small task, but The Chosen’s Jonathan Roumie is the perfect man for the job—he even flips tables better than a reality TV housewife.

The Chosen
Source: The Chosen

The historical series, based on the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, follows the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples under Roman rule. 

Roumie, who signed on to the project when it was a crowdfunded series, has been along for the ride, leading the show to commercial success.

Five seasons later, Roumie is getting mistaken for Jesus Christ himself.

On a recent appearance on Sherri, Roumie discussed the unique encounters he’s had with fans who have trouble separating the actor from his character. “I’ve had people ask me to baptize their children,”  the actor said. 

Now, as he reprises his role in the show’s fifth season, the leading man should prepare for even more fan interactions as the series takes on one of the most eventful periods of the New Testament: Holy Week—and the season’s namesake, the “Last Supper.

BOSSIP chatted with the leading man about the latest season, which includes a “reality TV moment” from Jesus as he flips over tables in the temple, to restore its holy origins after witnessing corruption and exploitation of the poor. 

The Chosen
Source: The Chosen

And as one would imagine, flipping tables over is fun. 

“It was the most fun I’ve had in the entire series,” Roumie told BOSSIP. As exciting as it was to roughhouse with furniture, Roumie understands the necessity of Jesus’ dramatic act. “Jesus, as a representation of God in the flesh, saw people that were supposed to be shepherding and caring for his flock, his devotees, being taken advantage of by the leaders in charge,”  he said. “And he wasn’t right with that. That wasn’t right. And because they were so stubborn, and because they were essentially desecrating the temple,  he said ‘I’m going to clean this temple out and make a point and they’re going to learn what it is to serve God—and what it means to keep the temple holy.”

The Chosen
Source: The Chosen

Roumie, who has been leading the show since its pilot, shared how playing Jesus has impacted him as a person.

“I hope playing Jesus has made me a better human in general. I feel that it has forced me to consider things in a different light, in a more sensitive light, in a more forgiving light, and giving grace where maybe I wouldn’t have given grace in the past. So it’s made me want to be the best version of myself possible.”

The Chosen
Source: The Chosen


The Chosen: Last Supper is now showing in theaters and will release on Prime Video in June 2025.

