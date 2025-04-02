‘Style Kings’ Exclusive Clip: Dedrick Details The Designing Of His Hideoki Bespoke Studio

aspire TV’s Style Kings are BACK to showcase their stereotype-defining design work, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from season 2.

As previously reported, the groundbreaking series on aspireTV invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs, Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

In season two premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET, the fellas are once again showcasing their expertise, and they’re captivating watchers with their “cross-pollination” of interior design and fashion.

Style Kings Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Dedrick meeting up with Pamola Powell, the brains behind the interior design of his Hideoki Bespoke studio.

“When I built Hideoki, it wasn’t about the clothing,” says Dedrick. “It was more about the camaraderie or the right friends and putting together a foundation of plays where people can come and congregate and meet and network. That’s really the essence of Hideoki.”

Powell also sings his praises while detailing how the space came together.

“Dedrick was a quick study on contemporary furniture. It was not one of those jobs where you could just go in and throw a lot of money at it,” she says. “He threw a lot of money at it, but it was not where you just bought everything one piece at a time. We found most of the furniture on secondary design market sites. “

Tonight’s episode is titled “Evoking A Feeling.” Check out an official episode description below.

Dedrick introduces Justin to Pamola Powell, the interior designer he worked with to create the mythical Hideoki studio and his sacred space. Justin reveals Michelle’s brand new office and how a room’s character can reflect and change us.

A new episode of aspire TV’s Style Kings airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, April 2 at 8 pm ET!