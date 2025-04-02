Reality TV

'Style Kings' Exclusive Clip: Dedrick Details Hideoki Bespoke

‘Style Kings’ Exclusive Clip: Dedrick Details The Designing Of His Hideoki Bespoke Studio

Published on April 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

aspire TV’s Style Kings are BACK to showcase their stereotype-defining design work, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from season 2.

aspire TV: Style Kings

Source: aspire TV / Style Kings

As previously reported, the groundbreaking series on aspireTV invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs, Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

In season two premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET, the fellas are once again showcasing their expertise, and they’re captivating watchers with their “cross-pollination” of interior design and fashion.

Style Kings Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Dedrick meeting up with Pamola Powell, the brains behind the interior design of his Hideoki Bespoke studio.

“When I built Hideoki, it wasn’t about the clothing,” says Dedrick. “It was more about the camaraderie or the right friends and putting together a foundation of plays where people can come and congregate and meet and network. That’s really the essence of Hideoki.”

Powell also sings his praises while detailing how the space came together.

“Dedrick was a quick study on contemporary furniture. It was not one of those jobs where you could just go in and throw a lot of money at it,” she says. “He threw a lot of money at it, but it was not where you just bought everything one piece at a time. We found most of the furniture on secondary design market sites. “

Tonight’s episode is titled “Evoking A Feeling.” Check out an official episode description below.

Dedrick introduces Justin to Pamola Powell, the interior designer he worked with to create the mythical Hideoki studio and his sacred space. Justin reveals Michelle’s brand new office and how a room’s character can reflect and change us.

A new episode of aspire TV’s Style Kings airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, April 2 at 8 pm ET!

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

2024 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2

D4vd’s Manager Speaks Out Amid Celeste Rivas Death Probe, Police Detail Teen’s Timeline

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close