Michelle Buteau Talks 'Survival Of The Thickest'

Michelle Buteau Talks Heaux Phases, Meeting Her Husband, And Season 2 Of ‘Survival Of The Thickest’

Published on April 2, 2025

What would you pack in your thickness survival kit? According to the creator and star of ” Survival Of The ThickestMichelle Buteau, sexy lingerie, wet wipes, and cropped outfits are a MUST! 

“Everyone have your bellies out. Have your back, have your biscuits out. It’s delicious,” Buteau told HelloBeautiful.

Netflix is back with a second season of the hit series, Survival Of The Thickest, which follows our favorite Brooklyn stylist, Mavis Beaumont, as she navigates her career in fashion as a curvy Black woman, friendship, and of course, her tumultuous love life. 

This series comes at the perfect time in the age of DEI rollbacks and the decline of plus-size representation in fashion, beauty, and media—but not here at HelloBeautiful.

Buteau and the show’s cast, which includes Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, Peppermint, and new faces like Tika Sumpter and Harlem darling, Jerrie Johnson, represent the storytelling we’ve been striving for and want to see: one where curvy Black women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized communities are at the center. 

The first season left us on the edge of our seats, as Mavis flies all the way to Rome to confess her love to her Italian beau, Luca, after finally letting go of her cheating ex, Jaque (thank God.) While we can’t spoil the entire second season, we can say that viewers are in for a treat. 

HelloBeautiful sat down with Buteau as she discussed the craziest thing she’s done for love, letting go of control as a creative, and her view of “heaux phases.”

Season two of Survival of the Thickest is now streaming on Netflix.

