Bravo Baddies Beefing! Porsha Williams Responds To Toya Bush-Harris’ ‘RHOA’ Filler Frenzy Claims

The simmering tension between the casts of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine has boiled over. At the heart of the latest drama are Porsha Williams and Toya Bush-Harris, who have been going back and forth online after Bush-Harris shaded the RHOA cast about fraud alerts on their face cards. Somebody call Andy!

According to The Blast, Bush-Harris’s assessment of the newly rebooted RHOA season 16 has ruffled some feathers. During an interview with Page Six, she acknowledged enjoying the premiere. However, she was quick to give her opinion about the cast’s physical appearances.

“It’s a lot of Botox and fillers,” Bush-Harris said. “Which, I am not mad. I saw Nicki Minaj on there; I saw Lil Kim.”

She referenced Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim, suggesting the RHOA cast members were copying their looks. This comment, while perhaps intended as an observation, was seen as a jab by Williams and RHOA fans.

Seemingly catching Bush-Harris’s comments on social media, Williams expressed her disappointment with the M2M star. She pointed out the RHOA cast’s consistent support for other Black shows on the Bravo network, particularly Married to Medicine.

“To be honest, the girls from [RHOA] has always supported the other black shows on the network, and for me, definitely Married to Medicine and to see her as a black woman talk about features and pick apart Atlanta is really kind of sad,” she wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s social media page. “We may shade one another on our show, but we keep it in-house. We haven’t been out here tearing down someone else’s. Let’s do better. Let’s all win.”

Unsurprisingly, Toya quickly clapped back and more cast members from both shows chimed in on the mean girl melee.

