Bravo Baddies Beefing! Porsha Williams Responds To Toya Bush-Harris’ ‘RHOA’ Filler Frenzy Claims
The simmering tension between the casts of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine has boiled over. At the heart of the latest drama are Porsha Williams and Toya Bush-Harris, who have been going back and forth online after Bush-Harris shaded the RHOA cast about fraud alerts on their face cards. Somebody call Andy!
According to The Blast, Bush-Harris’s assessment of the newly rebooted RHOA season 16 has ruffled some feathers. During an interview with Page Six, she acknowledged enjoying the premiere. However, she was quick to give her opinion about the cast’s physical appearances.
“It’s a lot of Botox and fillers,” Bush-Harris said. “Which, I am not mad. I saw Nicki Minaj on there; I saw Lil Kim.”
She referenced Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim, suggesting the RHOA cast members were copying their looks. This comment, while perhaps intended as an observation, was seen as a jab by Williams and RHOA fans.
Seemingly catching Bush-Harris’s comments on social media, Williams expressed her disappointment with the M2M star. She pointed out the RHOA cast’s consistent support for other Black shows on the Bravo network, particularly Married to Medicine.
“To be honest, the girls from [RHOA] has always supported the other black shows on the network, and for me, definitely Married to Medicine and to see her as a black woman talk about features and pick apart Atlanta is really kind of sad,” she wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s social media page. “We may shade one another on our show, but we keep it in-house. We haven’t been out here tearing down someone else’s. Let’s do better. Let’s all win.”
Unsurprisingly, Toya quickly clapped back and more cast members from both shows chimed in on the mean girl melee.
Check out the rest of the Bravo backlash after the flip!
Toya Bush-Harris And Other M2M Stars Clap Back At Porsha Williams
Though Porsha Williams was seemingly calling for solidarity, Toya Bush-Harris was not fond of Williams calling her out. She immediately accused Williams of hypocrisy.
“Girl, stop! You called another Black woman ashy!” referring to Williams’ season five blowup with Kenya Moore. “Not to mention, you were a tad shady to our franchise under a [Phaedra Parks] post. You and I both know how these interviews go. I definitely stated a balanced view of the good and bad. Don’t jump on the bandwagon.”
She also clarified her comments about Nicki Minaj, stating that she is a fan of the rapper, “It’s not an insult to say that these girls are trying to mimic her look with Botox and fillers.”
While it got kind of messy, the drama did not really begin there. Dr. Simone Whitmore caught a little flack a few weeks ago after appearing on Watch What Happens Live. She stated she believed Williams was the “number one mean girl” on the Bravo network.
Whitmore cited Williams’ past social media feuds and her physical altercation with Kenya Moore as evidence. Williams responded on “The Breakfast Club,” dismissing Whitmore’s comments as “full of it” and accusing her of “lacking as a person individually.” Williams further revealed that she and Whitmore had never met.
Nevertheless, the entire M2M cast is not on board with their castmates’ critiques of the RHOA cast. Dr. Heavenly Kimes took to social media to apologize on behalf of her castmates.
“I want to apologize to the girls on [RHOA]. I want to apologize to them because we shouldn’t be speaking on them, Porsha’s right. We should be uplifting each other,” she said.
It will be interesting to see the drama unfold as M2M wraps their 11th season, and RHOA begins their 16th.
