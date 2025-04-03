Young Thug Avoids Prison As Judge Rejects Probation Revocation Request, Rapper Says He’s ‘All About Peace & Love’

A judge in Atlanta has declined prosecutors’ request to revoke Young Thug’s probation and send him to prison. However, the judge cautioned the rapper over his social media use after a viral post sparked an online backlash against the district attorney’s office, The Associated Press reports.

Source: Paras Griffin

On April 2, prosecutors filed a motion claiming that Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, had breached his probation conditions by posting a now-deleted image of a law enforcement officer with a caption labeling them the “biggest liar in the DA office.”

AP reports that the post quickly spread, garnering over two million views, with thousands of comments and retweets. Prosecutors alleged that this led to the public release of the investigator’s home address, along with that of her parents, and that some posts included threats against the investigator and her family. One post even contained a threat against Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Willis argued in an April 3 court filing that Williams had “engaged in conduct that directly threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation.”

Prosecutors contended that his continued association with individuals allegedly involved in witness intimidation and obstruction of justice constituted a probation violation.

Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, countered that his client had done nothing beyond reposting an image with an opinion and had not engaged in any threatening behavior himself.

FOX 5 Atlanta reports that after reviewing the prosecution’s motion and the defense’s response, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker issued a ruling on April 3. She determined that the social media post did not meet the threshold for a probation violation.

“While the Court does not find that the cited social media post rises to the level of a violation of Defendant’s probation,” Whitaker wrote, “it may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics.”

Following the court’s decision, Young Thug denied any intent to incite threats or violence.

“I don’t make threats to people I’m a good person,” he posted on X. “I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

Source: Paras Griffin

As previously reported, Young Thug pleaded guilty in October 2023 to gang, drug, and gun charges and was released from jail. His probation arrangement includes a 40-year sentence: five years initially meant to be served in prison—which was commuted to time served—followed by 15 years of probation. The remaining 20 years would be commuted if he fully complies with his probation conditions. Had the judge revoked his probation, that 20-year sentence would have been enacted.

Thug was indicted in May 2022, alongside over two dozen others accused of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering laws.