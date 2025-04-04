Ex-Friend Files? Cynthia Bailey Claims Kenya Moore Stopped Speaking To Her After She Criticized Brit Eady Incident–‘It Was Beneath Her’

A once perfectly peachy #RHOA friendship has apparently soured. Cynthia Bailey recently revealed that Kenya Moore cut her off after she called out the shocking Brit Eady photo scandal that went down at Moore’s salon opening.

“I have not spoken to Kenya since around the time that the whole thing happened,” said the model, recalling the 2024 event.

Cynthia Bailey Confirms She Hasn’t Spoken To Kenya Since Summer 2024



In a candid interview with Access Hollywood, Cynthia Bailey opened up about where she stands with Kenya Moore, revealing that the two haven’t spoken since summer 2024, following the explosive Brit Eady scandal that rocked #RHOA Season 16.



“I have not spoken to Kenya since around the time that whole thing happened,” Bailey revealed to the outlet. “And, you know, that’s really kind of a sad situation for me because I was there to just support her salon. I’m so proud of her. I know how hard she’s worked on it, and I was just so disappointed to see her vision be overshadowed by what happened at the salon, which you guys will see.”



As previously reported Kenya was accused of showing explicit photos of new castmate Brit Eady during the salon’s grand opening, an incident that many labeled as revenge porn. Though Moore denied the allegations, Bravo launched an internal investigation and ultimately cut ties with her before filming wrapped. She has been seen throughout the season, but the once full-time housewife’s confessionals have been scrubbed.



Cynthia felt that Kenya’s salon opening should have been a celebration, not chaos, and she told her friend that. She also said she would’ve talked Kenya out of the shocking moment if they had talked beforehand.

“I felt like that should have been the focus because, you know, that was her, like, life dream—building this hair care empire,” she said to Access Hollywood. “And I just wish she had called me before. I definitely would have been like, ‘This is your moment. This is, like, beautiful.’ The entire event was amazing, and just ended on such not a great note, and I let her know that.”





Bailey also admitted she confronted Moore after the incident, but was ultimately shut out.

“I just thought it was beneath her. I hold my friends to a standard. Kenya is a woman of class,” she said. “I just felt like it was beneath her, and I was a little disappointed in how she responded.”

Still, despite the fallout, Cynthia says her love for Kenya hasn’t gone away, and the door is still open.





“This is someone that I do care about, and I have to respect her space,” she said. “I have reached out, I reached out during that time. And, you know, texted and called, and I respect if she needs a minute. And she knows that when she’s ready to talk to me, I’ll be right here.”

Kenya Moore’s Brit Eady Feud Stemmed From A “Whips & Pistols” Proclamation



As previously reported the tension between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady had been brewing since #RHOA Episode 4, when Eady made threatening comments during a heated exchange at newbie Angela Oakley’s dinner party.

“I got whips, motherf***ing pistols, everything. You gon’ be respectful around here… and if you don’t know, you gon’ learn today!” said Brit while overreacting to a brief moment with Kenya at dinner.

Moore later took to social media, calling Eady’s behavior “scary” and “obsessive,” and said she no longer felt safe filming. “I may be strong, but I’m not bulletproof,” she wrote.

What do YOU think about Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore no longer speaking after the Brit Eady scandal?

