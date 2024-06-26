Bossip Video

Kenya Moore is gone with the wind from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Multiple outlets have confirmed that she won’t be returning to the series with some claiming she was fired and others alleging that she’s “taking a break” with an option to come back.

TMZ was the first to report the news and said that Moore and Bravo mutually agreed that she should go on hiatus amid her indefinite suspension for allegedly unveiling sexually explicit posters of newbie Brittany Eady seemingly performing oral sex at the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

Citing sources, TMZ added that Bravo is keeping the door open for a future return but Kenya is considering legal options “because she’s not happy with how this whole mess unfolded.”

The publication’s story conflicts with a report from blogger B Scott, the first to report Phaedra Parks’ firing in 2019, who alleges that Kenya was actually fired, and the door is closed for a return.

Contrary to other reports, sources exclusively tell us that there have been no talks between Kenya and the network about her returning for future seasons or other projects — and there won’t be, reported LoveBScott.

Citing sources, LoveBScott added that Kenya has been barred from filming the rest of the season and the network is figuring out how to edit her out of #RHOA season sixteen footage.

The blogger adds that the “door is open” for former cast members like Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks to return to help finish the season, but that has yet to be discussed. There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey could be upped from a “friend of the show” to a full-time housewife.

B. Scott previously called Kenya allegedly exposing Brittany Eady’s photos a “lowbrow” moment for the franchise.

Kenya Moore Addresses Leaving The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

As the news broke Tuesday, the former Miss USA addressed her loyal fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much,” she wrote. “Always and forever.”

She also shared several supportive posts from followers and Bravo insiders.

She followed up with a post on Instagram featuring her daughter Brooklyn where she questioned the sources detailing her #RHOA exit.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” she wrote. “So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

She then noted that she and Brookyln were moving on from a “toxic” environment.

“My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us. ðŸ™ðŸ¾”

The remaining full-time ladies of #RHOA season 16; Brittany Eady, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, have yet to react to the news.

Kenya joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season five and remained on the cast consistently except for season 11, when she was pregnant with her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

PEOPLE reports that exits #RHOA as the franchise’s longest-running peach-holder.

