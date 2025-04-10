TLC’s ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Exclusive Clip: A Houston Hottie’s Bestie Hates Her Dress

A brand-new batch of brides are looking for their dream wedding dress in the return of Say Yes to the Dress, and BOSSIP’s got a clip.

Source: Say Yes To The Dress

Fans of the iconic TLC show will be ecstatic to know they can say “yes” all over again with a brand-new season that premiered Saturday, April 5 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Back at New York’s iconic Kleinfeld Bridal, this season promises everything viewers love about the show: tear-jerking moments, fabulous gowns, fierce family debates, and a few surprises that even bridal expert Randy Fenoli didn’t see coming.

Source: Say Yes To The Dress

As always, the Kleinfeld team blends fashion flair with emotional storytelling. A press release reports that this season features a wide range of unique brides and challenges: from a non-binary bride searching for a two-in-one look, to a modest bride shopping for an Orthodox Jewish ceremony, to a bald bride out to prove she’s beautiful with or without a veil. The staff even helps pull off a surprise wedding inside the salon, making for an unforgettable episode.

Say Yes To The Dress Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the premiere, we see Houston bride Kandi Gamble preparing for her big day. The H-Town hottie instantly falls in love with a mermaid-style Essense of Australia gown that accentuates her curves, and she can’t wait to show her crew which includes her best friend, Trenae Ryan.

Source: Say Yes To The Dress

“Trenae is gonna go crazy, my mother-in-law is gonna love it!” says an excited Kandi.

Source: Say Yes To The Dress

Unfortunately for her, the crew doesn’t share the same sentiment about the dress, especially Trenae who “hates” the dress and is adamant that Kandi actually does too.

“It’s a flat-out no for me,” says Trenae. “It’s no bling. She don’t like it. Kandi, it has no sparkle.” “Friend, listen to me, we don’t have time to waste, it’s a no,” she adds. Source: Say Yes To The Dress

Trenae admits that the mermaid-style shape of the dress is beautiful but she still thinks there should be more bling.

Kleinfeld consultant Olivia definitely has her hands full as she tries to remind the bestie that the wedding is ultimately about Kandi and what she wants.

“I understand that you don’t like it but there was elements about the dress that she likes. At the end of day, she gonna be wearing it.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Say Yes To The Dress Episode Descriptions

Check out what’s to come this season on Say Yes To The Dress!

“Tens Across the Board” –Airs Saturday, April 12 at 8 PM ET/PT

Non-binary bride Kevin’s vision puts Randy and Peter to the test. New consultant Olivia struggles to hold her own against the world’s bossiest best friend, and a blind bride finds wedded bliss.

“She Said Maybe to the Dress” – Airs Saturday, April 19 at 8 PM ET/PT

Radio host Kenzie needs to find the perfect dress that is as loud and sparkly as her personality. Melanie looks for a modest dress for her Orthodox Jewish ceremony, and Jenny gets married on a beautiful, snowy mountain top.

“It’s Gotta Be…Substantial” – Airs Saturday, April 26 at 8 PM ET/PT

Vanisha wants a sexy dress, but her opinionated sisters become an obstacle. Kelsey lost her mother at a young age, but her three aunts are here to help her shop. Paris is a former bridal consultant who needs an over-the-top ball gown.

“I Didn’t Mean to Make Randy Cry” – Airs Saturday, May 5 at 8 PM ET/PT

New consultant Cat has her work cut out for her trying to find the perfect dress for singer-songwriter Mary Lambert, and bride Emerald finally has her dress delivered! Bald bride Rachel makes comments that bring Randy to tears.

“I’m Marrying Me” – Airs Saturday, May 10 at 8 PM ET/PT

One-of-a-kind bride Nicoletta arrives with crystals, sage and a plan to marry herself, and new consultant Cierra is all for it! Quadriplegic bride Natalie hopes to experience that magical bridal feeling.

Will YOU be watching Say Yes To The Dress?