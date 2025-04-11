love and marriage detroit french nanny
‘Love & Marriage Detroit’ Exclusive Clip: Anthony Makes Messy Jokes About Russell & Kolby’s ‘French Nanny’
The Love & Marriage: Detroit couples are back in action, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip featuring these boss Black couples in the D!
In the new episodes premiering April 12 on OWN, Carlos King’s power couples are back and navigating their love lives with all the twists, turns, and tire-screeching confrontations we’ve come to expect. Returning couples Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels are putting it all on the line, showing that marriage ain’t easy, especially when the streets are talking and the pressure is ON.
Love & Marriage Detroit Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from the premiere, we see Anthony teasing Kolby and Russell about hiring a “French nanny.” The couple corrects him and says they’ve hired an au pair, but Anthony won’t listen.
“Russell and them got a French nanny and they picked out a baddie too I heard!” he says.
The conversation about the au pair continues and Brandon and Kristina reveal what’s really going on with Anthony.
“Anthony is lit, all the way up!” says Brandon.
“He’s on the other end of the table click, click, clanking away,” says Kristina. “He’s not sober minded, he’s saying crazy things and my jaw has dropped a couple times.”
Anthony makes a toast to “his guys and a French nanny,” and Russell’s not pleased.
Take an exclusive look below.
OWN’S LOVE & MARRIAGE: DETROIT IS BACK WITH ALL-NEW EPISODES SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT 8 PM ET/PT
See official episode descriptions for Love & Marriage Detroit below.
Season Premiere – “Daddy’s Home” – Airs Saturday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT
The kids react to Brandon being back home. LaToya tries to connect with her children. Kolby feels overwhelmed with Russell’s lack of support with Kyndelle. While everyone is at dinner, Bravo confronts Marcel for the way Kimberly disrespected his event.
“Podcast Pop Off” – Airs Saturday, April 19 at 8pm ET/PT
Brandon pushes Kristina out of her comfort zone with her music. Russell celebrates his gym opening. Anthony has issues with Brandon and Bravo’s friendship. LaToya and Kolby commiserate on motherhood. Anthony’s podcast with Kristina goes off the rails.
“Welcome to the Staycation!” – Airs Saturday, April 26 at 8pm ET/PT
The couples go on a Staycation together. LaToya confronts Kristina about Chelsea, and Brandon about his digs on her wine at the podcast. Kristina throws Kolby a surprise sprinkle. Anthony accuses Bravo and Brandon of teaming up together.
“Pressure Makes Diamonds” – Airs Saturday, May 3 at 8pm ET/PT
Brandon pushes Kristina to perform even though she doesn’t think she’s ready. Bravo hosts Kristina’s performance at his new venue. LaToya calls Chelsea ghetto, and Kolby jumps in when they start to argue. Kolby accuses Kristina of not checking her friend.
“Reunited and it Feels ‘Good’?” – Airs Saturday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT
The couples and host Carlos King gather on the reunion stage to talk about this past season. The Smiths talk about their marriage issues, the Harrises talk about Kolby’s pregnancy journey and the Samuels open up about the state of their marriage.
“From a Bird to a Peacock” – Airs Saturday, May 17 at 8pm ET/PT
The reunion continues as Kolby and Kristina work through their friendship, but Kimberly has something to say to Kristina as well. Anthony explains his “D” riding comment, and the guys discuss Anthony’s bragging. Chelsea joins the stage to stir the pot.
Catch up with the couples of Love & Marriage Detroit season three on the flip!
- Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America
- Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured
- Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash
RUSSELL & KOLBY HARRIS
The Harrises have new beginnings that include their second baby girl and Russell’s new gym.
Russell and Kolby Harris have been married for five years, and the couple have just welcomed their second daughter. When the new season begins, Kolby is feeling overwhelmed, and Russell is not helping with the kids as much as she would like. Russell continues to work as a pastor and run his non-profit, Soar Detroit, which focuses on literacy and sports, and this season he celebrates the grand opening of his new gym.
BRANDON & KRISTINA BOWMAN-SMITH
The Smiths are back together after their “trial separation.”
Brandon and Kristina Bowman-Smith have been married for 13 years and have two young daughters. When the new season begins, the couple have come back together after a trial separation in an attempt to save their marriage, but they are still on shaky ground. Kristina is a stylist and influencer in Detroit, and this season she dips her toe into the music scene to revitalize her singing career with Brandon’s help. Brandon is the owner of Star Factory, an artist development program, where he trains aspiring singers and recording artists. Brandon pushes Kristina to continue to pursue music and perform, but Kristina is tentative and feels she might not be ready. Kristina will also host an eventful staycation for the group this season.
ANTHONY & DR. LATOYA THOMPSON
Anthony and Dr. LaToya will showcase more of their family dynamic this season.
Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson have been married for 16 years and share two sons and a daughter. Anthony works for a touring company and owns a production studio. LaToya still carries the load as the main breadwinner of the family as a successful physical therapist and the owner of Opulence Wines, a fact that has long caused some resentment with Anthony. A perfectionist, LaToya continues to reevaluate her work/life balance and is also struggling with the fact that her children would prefer to confide in Anthony about things. In the new season, we see her try to reestablish a connection with her children, while Anthony is busy with his new podcast venture.
MARCEL & KIMBERLY DOBINE
The Dobines are back for season 3, and they’ve got drama with the Samuels.
Marcel and Kimberly Dobine have been married for nine years and share two young children. Kimberly is an event planner, designer and founder of the Posh & Popular brand, while Marcel works in the mortgage industry. This season, the Dobines continue to clash with the Samuels.
BRAVO & LAKEITA SAMUELS
Speaking of the Samuels, they’re ready to showcase more of their love story, even amid their issues with the Dobines.
Bravo and Lakeita Samuels are high school sweethearts who have been together for 21 years and married for seven. Together, they have two daughters. Lakeita is a social service manager, and Bravo is a successful hospitality entrepreneur who owns several clubs and restaurants around Detroit. This season, the Samuels’ ongoing feud with the Dobines comes to a head when Bravo confronts Marcel over Kimberly’s past disruptive behavior.
OWN’S LOVE & MARRIAGE: DETROIT IS BACK WITH ALL-NEW EPISODES SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT 8 PM ET/PT
- Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America
- Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured
- Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115
-
Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo's Felony Fraud Charge Arrests
-
Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud