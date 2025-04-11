‘Love & Marriage Detroit’ Exclusive Clip: Anthony Makes Messy Jokes About Russell & Kolby’s ‘French Nanny’

Source: Love & Marriage Detroit / OWN

The Love & Marriage: Detroit couples are back in action, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip featuring these boss Black couples in the D!

In the new episodes premiering April 12 on OWN, Carlos King’s power couples are back and navigating their love lives with all the twists, turns, and tire-screeching confrontations we’ve come to expect. Returning couples Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels are putting it all on the line, showing that marriage ain’t easy, especially when the streets are talking and the pressure is ON.

Love & Marriage Detroit Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the premiere, we see Anthony teasing Kolby and Russell about hiring a “French nanny.” The couple corrects him and says they’ve hired an au pair, but Anthony won’t listen.

“Russell and them got a French nanny and they picked out a baddie too I heard!” he says.

The conversation about the au pair continues and Brandon and Kristina reveal what’s really going on with Anthony.

“Anthony is lit, all the way up!” says Brandon. “He’s on the other end of the table click, click, clanking away,” says Kristina. “He’s not sober minded, he’s saying crazy things and my jaw has dropped a couple times.”

Anthony makes a toast to “his guys and a French nanny,” and Russell’s not pleased.

Take an exclusive look below.

OWN’S LOVE & MARRIAGE: DETROIT IS BACK WITH ALL-NEW EPISODES SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT 8 PM ET/PT

See official episode descriptions for Love & Marriage Detroit below.

Season Premiere – “Daddy’s Home” – Airs Saturday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT

The kids react to Brandon being back home. LaToya tries to connect with her children. Kolby feels overwhelmed with Russell’s lack of support with Kyndelle. While everyone is at dinner, Bravo confronts Marcel for the way Kimberly disrespected his event.

“Podcast Pop Off” – Airs Saturday, April 19 at 8pm ET/PT

Brandon pushes Kristina out of her comfort zone with her music. Russell celebrates his gym opening. Anthony has issues with Brandon and Bravo’s friendship. LaToya and Kolby commiserate on motherhood. Anthony’s podcast with Kristina goes off the rails.

“Welcome to the Staycation!” – Airs Saturday, April 26 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples go on a Staycation together. LaToya confronts Kristina about Chelsea, and Brandon about his digs on her wine at the podcast. Kristina throws Kolby a surprise sprinkle. Anthony accuses Bravo and Brandon of teaming up together.

“Pressure Makes Diamonds” – Airs Saturday, May 3 at 8pm ET/PT

Brandon pushes Kristina to perform even though she doesn’t think she’s ready. Bravo hosts Kristina’s performance at his new venue. LaToya calls Chelsea ghetto, and Kolby jumps in when they start to argue. Kolby accuses Kristina of not checking her friend.

“Reunited and it Feels ‘Good’?” – Airs Saturday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples and host Carlos King gather on the reunion stage to talk about this past season. The Smiths talk about their marriage issues, the Harrises talk about Kolby’s pregnancy journey and the Samuels open up about the state of their marriage.

“From a Bird to a Peacock” – Airs Saturday, May 17 at 8pm ET/PT

The reunion continues as Kolby and Kristina work through their friendship, but Kimberly has something to say to Kristina as well. Anthony explains his “D” riding comment, and the guys discuss Anthony’s bragging. Chelsea joins the stage to stir the pot.

Catch up with the couples of Love & Marriage Detroit season three on the flip!

