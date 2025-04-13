Movies

Zendaya To Star In Ronnie Spector Biopic By Barry Jenkins

A Biopic Dream Team: Zendaya And Barry Jenkins Bring Ronnie Spector’s Story To A24

Published on April 13, 2025

It’s official! Movie production giant A24 has collaborated with Zendaya and Barry Jenkins to bring the Ronnie Spector biopic to the big screen. Doubling as actress and producer, Zendaya will portray Spector in Be My Baby and bring the long-awaited story of the rock and roll pioneer to life.

Zendaya x Ronnie Spector
Source: Eric Charbonneau/James Kriegsmann

According to Deadline, the rumored Ronnie Spector biopic was given the green light sometime in March 2025. The film will detail Spector’s career and life with producer Phil Spector and be based on the 1990 memoir Be My Baby, written by Spector herself and Vince Waldron.

This biopic has been in the works for some time, as Spector was an executive producer before she passed away in 2022. Deadline reveals that the Ronettes singer hand-picked Zendaya to play her in the film.

As for Barry Jenkins, it is unclear when he joined the project. However, this is not his first collaboration with A24. He directed Moonlight, one of the production company’s most acclaimed films, and produced the upcoming film, Sorry, Baby. Additionally, the Academy Award-nominated director recently had a huge box office success with Mufasa: The Lion King. You may recall he has also directed If Beale Street Could Talk.

A24 is also a frequent collaborator of Zendaya’s. The Challengers actress has worked with the famed production company on an upcoming movie with Robert Pattinson, The Drama, and hit HBO series, Euphoria.

Industry veteran Dave Kajganich, who has also worked on A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, and Bones and All, is writing the Ronnie Spector biopic.

A production timeline or release date has not been announced yet.

