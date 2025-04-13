BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of April 13

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

of 13

Source: iOne Digital ASTRO OVERVIEW: Babes! This is “make power moves” and “make the impossible possible” week! Why? The planetary lineup is chef’s kiss! Full of fiery Leo and Aries and money earnin’ earth Taurus transits it really doesn’t get any better! On the 16th Mercury joins the Sun in Aries and moves things forward and fast. If you had plans you previously dropped, now is the time to pick them up. And then two days later on the 18th, the planet of action, Mars goes into Leo (see all this fire!) This allows us to finally get off the couch and get things done! Don’t waste this lovely energy and lean into any new ideas and circles that you enter at this time because they have the potential to carry you far for quite a while. This is also a wonderful time to pick up a new fitness routine. And finally on the 19th the Sun enters Taurus (heeeyyy fellow Taureans!) As we all know Taurus is all about making money consistently and lots of it!! Use this energy to power through any important financial projects or goals while also stepping out into the literal sunshine as often as you can to make things pop in other areas of your life. Vitamin D is the nectar of keeping your vibes high and abundant! Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week! SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months It’s time for another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya who’s forecasting some money-making as the sun enters Taurus!Babes! This is “make power moves” and “make the impossible possible” week! Why? The planetary lineup is chef’s kiss! Full of fiery Leo and Aries and money earnin’ earth Taurus transits it really doesn’t get any better! On the 16th Mercury joins the Sun in Aries and moves things forward and fast. If you had plans you previously dropped, now is the time to pick them up. And then two days later on the 18th, the planet of action, Mars goes into Leo (see all this fire!) This allows us to finally get off the couch and get things done! Don’t waste this lovely energy and lean into any new ideas and circles that you enter at this time because they have the potential to carry you far for quite a while. This is also a wonderful time to pick up a new fitness routine. And finally on the 19th the Sun enters Taurus (heeeyyy fellow Taureans!) As we all know Taurus is all about making money consistently and lots of it!! Use this energy to power through any important financial projects or goals while also stepping out into the literal sunshine as often as you can to make things pop in other areas of your life. Vitamin D is the nectar of keeping your vibes high and abundant! Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week!

Source: iOne Digital CAPRICORN: Your social circle is set to expand this week and yes we all know that Cappy’s are super picky about their crew- however- Spirit is urging you to try new things and stay in flow. Some of these folks have the keys to rooms that you didn’t even know you wanted to enter. RED FLAG: You need to step your prayer and meditation game up at this time as you’re missing a lot of the signs from the Universe that will help you in your daily journey. SWEET SPOT: Go outside and play, as often as possible and watch how much this improves your overall mood and general luck. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months CAPRICORN: Your social circle is set to expand this week and yes we all know that Cappy’s are super picky about their crew- however- Spirit is urging you to try new things and stay in flow. Some of these folks have the keys to rooms that you didn’t even know you wanted to enter. RED FLAG: You need to step your prayer and meditation game up at this time as you’re missing a lot of the signs from the Universe that will help you in your daily journey. SWEET SPOT: Go outside and play, as often as possible and watch how much this improves your overall mood and general luck.

Source: iOne Digital AQUARIUS: You may meet a new friend or reunite with an old one this week that brings news of something that may cause a bit of a tower in your life. But this is a good tower! They are actually helping you to expand your perception of yourself and your raw deep truth about what makes you tick and what simply ticks you off. Look forward to this encounter as it is a blessing in disguise. RED FLAG: Feeling a bit run down as of late? If so, clear your schedule this week and head for a massage and maybe just a very long day of rest without any devices. SWEET SPOT: Any wayward financial problems may possibly come together this week and get cleared up. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months AQUARIUS: You may meet a new friend or reunite with an old one this week that brings news of something that may cause a bit of a tower in your life. But this is a good tower! They are actually helping you to expand your perception of yourself and your raw deep truth about what makes you tick and what simply ticks you off. Look forward to this encounter as it is a blessing in disguise. RED FLAG: Feeling a bit run down as of late? If so, clear your schedule this week and head for a massage and maybe just a very long day of rest without any devices. SWEET SPOT: Any wayward financial problems may possibly come together this week and get cleared up.

Source: iOne Digital PISCES: You may feel a bit lazy this week and need to isolate yourself. Your ancestors want you to flow into that vibration and spend some time journaling your feelings. With Pisces still waters often run deep and your roots can run deeper. Self nourish your body and soul with some vegan dishes and basking in the sun. PS: A digital detox will go a long way as well. RED FLAG: Have patience that the projects you’ve been working so diligently on will find their bloom this year. SWEET SPOT: Now would be a great time to start or extend a physical activity that allows you to balance your emotions — think Forest Bathing or going to a Sound Bowl class. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months PISCES: You may feel a bit lazy this week and need to isolate yourself. Your ancestors want you to flow into that vibration and spend some time journaling your feelings. With Pisces still waters often run deep and your roots can run deeper. Self nourish your body and soul with some vegan dishes and basking in the sun. PS: A digital detox will go a long way as well. RED FLAG: Have patience that the projects you’ve been working so diligently on will find their bloom this year. SWEET SPOT: Now would be a great time to start or extend a physical activity that allows you to balance your emotions — think Forest Bathing or going to a Sound Bowl class.

Source: iOne Digital ARIES: As your birthday season winds down but the fire of the cosmos gets underway now is a great time to revamp how you spend and who you spend it on. There are possibly people from your past that are draining you financially and emotionally that you may need to readjust your dynamic with. Make sure you’re not just pouring out into people with gaping holes but that each relationship is a healthy give and take. RED FLAG: Don’t allow others to steal your innocence and joy no matter what the current reality is. SWEET SPOT: Many of you are quietly in a season flowering from the inside out. Grow slow. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months ARIES: As your birthday season winds down but the fire of the cosmos gets underway now is a great time to revamp how you spend and who you spend it on. There are possibly people from your past that are draining you financially and emotionally that you may need to readjust your dynamic with. Make sure you’re not just pouring out into people with gaping holes but that each relationship is a healthy give and take. RED FLAG: Don’t allow others to steal your innocence and joy no matter what the current reality is. SWEET SPOT: Many of you are quietly in a season flowering from the inside out. Grow slow.

Source: iOne Digital TAURUS: As we dive headfirst into your birthday season, your Spirit team wants you to think about what areas of growth you’d like to see for yourself? Where do you wish to stretch? What plans in your life need watering? Drop the to-do-list and go deeply within. RED FLAG: Work related stress is a real thing – be mindful of how many commitments you take on at this time. SWEET SPOT: Move beyond any illusions of a potential lover and look at the reality of who they are and how they behave. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months TAURUS: As we dive headfirst into your birthday season, your Spirit team wants you to think about what areas of growth you’d like to see for yourself? Where do you wish to stretch? What plans in your life need watering? Drop the to-do-list and go deeply within. RED FLAG: Work related stress is a real thing – be mindful of how many commitments you take on at this time. SWEET SPOT: Move beyond any illusions of a potential lover and look at the reality of who they are and how they behave.

Source: iOne Digital GEMINI: Believe it or not it’s in those moments of stillness that although nothing seems to be happening everything is happening in the background. Quietly and methodically. This is what many Gems are experiencing at this time. Take this time of slowness to notice the small gains and transformations that you’re having at this time and have had for the past several months. RED FLAG: Stay away from online beef and random trolls – it looks as though things can get out of hand very quickly for you. SWEET SPOT: New love wants to come into your life- but you gotta leave the house. Come out, come out, wherever you are. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months GEMINI: Believe it or not it’s in those moments of stillness that although nothing seems to be happening everything is happening in the background. Quietly and methodically. This is what many Gems are experiencing at this time. Take this time of slowness to notice the small gains and transformations that you’re having at this time and have had for the past several months. RED FLAG: Stay away from online beef and random trolls – it looks as though things can get out of hand very quickly for you. SWEET SPOT: New love wants to come into your life- but you gotta leave the house. Come out, come out, wherever you are.

Source: iOne Digital CANCER: Dealing with a guilty conscience? Spirit is saying that now- right now- is the time to muster the courage to do the right thing. Yes atone for your sins – stand in your power and simply own up to what you’ve done. But — and this is a big one – you need to have a game plan ready to go as to how you will fix what you can. Breathe deep and just do the hard thing. #youvegotthis RED FLAG: There may be some delays on the planning of a group trip for later in the year. Don’t ignore any red flags and don’t pay upfront for anybody. SWEET SPOT: Wearing notes of white, lavender and black will keep you grounded and feeling upbeat all week long. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months CANCER: Dealing with a guilty conscience? Spirit is saying that now- right now- is the time to muster the courage to do the right thing. Yes atone for your sins – stand in your power and simply own up to what you’ve done. But — and this is a big one – you need to have a game plan ready to go as to how you will fix what you can. Breathe deep and just do the hard thing. #youvegotthis RED FLAG: There may be some delays on the planning of a group trip for later in the year. Don’t ignore any red flags and don’t pay upfront for anybody. SWEET SPOT: Wearing notes of white, lavender and black will keep you grounded and feeling upbeat all week long.

Source: iOne Digital LEO: If you’ve been fighting an uphill battle when it comes to a creative project or any problem that you’ve been experiencing the past few months then know that clarity and a breakthrough is possibly set to happen this week. RED FLAG: Celebrating wins at work is fine but be mindful of any hurt third parties that may be secretly envious. SWEET SPOT: You may get invited to a few parties this week – go and have a good time. There are new characters waiting to enter your film of life! SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months LEO: If you’ve been fighting an uphill battle when it comes to a creative project or any problem that you’ve been experiencing the past few months then know that clarity and a breakthrough is possibly set to happen this week. RED FLAG: Celebrating wins at work is fine but be mindful of any hurt third parties that may be secretly envious. SWEET SPOT: You may get invited to a few parties this week – go and have a good time. There are new characters waiting to enter your film of life!

Source: iOne Digital VIRGO: If you’ve been hesitant to jump back into the dating game- don’t be! You’ve spent a lot of time healing and integrating what you’ve learned. Besides the only way to test drive your new you is to actually date. Step out and be bold. RED FLAG: Not everyone needs to be privy to your plans and future vision that you have for yourself. Be mindful of whom you choose to share with… SWEET SPOT: For those of you who love the ocean but can’t swim now is the time to learn…get to it! SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months VIRGO: If you’ve been hesitant to jump back into the dating game- don’t be! You’ve spent a lot of time healing and integrating what you’ve learned. Besides the only way to test drive your new you is to actually date. Step out and be bold. RED FLAG: Not everyone needs to be privy to your plans and future vision that you have for yourself. Be mindful of whom you choose to share with… SWEET SPOT: For those of you who love the ocean but can’t swim now is the time to learn…get to it!

Source: iOne Digital LIBRA: Traveling is on the horizon for you. And I don’t mean a vacation or a work trip, I mean it looks as though many of you are set to become either Digital Nomads or expats. If this resonates and excites you then go harder on your planning, saving and researching. And trust that all will work out for your highest good. RED FLAG: Some people just clock hours not wisdom. It’s important to know the difference within yourself and others. SWEET SPOT: Be receptive to an out-of-the-blue career pivot. You may find yourself pleasantly surprised. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months LIBRA: Traveling is on the horizon for you. And I don’t mean a vacation or a work trip, I mean it looks as though many of you are set to become either Digital Nomads or expats. If this resonates and excites you then go harder on your planning, saving and researching. And trust that all will work out for your highest good. RED FLAG: Some people just clock hours not wisdom. It’s important to know the difference within yourself and others. SWEET SPOT: Be receptive to an out-of-the-blue career pivot. You may find yourself pleasantly surprised.

Source: iOne Digital SCORPIO: A closely guarded dream of yours looks to be soon unfolding. It will be important that you allow yourself to be open to new adventures that may lead you on a few thorny paths in order to achieve this blessing. RED FLAG: Participate at work as fully as you can – the higher ups- will notice and reward you for this later on. SWEET SPOT: If your nerves are frazzled from the world stage drama – then best to turn the politics off and turn on content that makes you happy. Seriously, protect your peace. SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months SCORPIO: A closely guarded dream of yours looks to be soon unfolding. It will be important that you allow yourself to be open to new adventures that may lead you on a few thorny paths in order to achieve this blessing. RED FLAG: Participate at work as fully as you can – the higher ups- will notice and reward you for this later on. SWEET SPOT: If your nerves are frazzled from the world stage drama – then best to turn the politics off and turn on content that makes you happy. Seriously, protect your peace.

Source: iOne Digital SAGITTARIUS: Feeling rebellious lately? Well lean into that energy, many of you are in a season of shaking up the room so that you can get the life you really want and deserve. Folks won’t like this – I mean rebirths are never popular- but hey you gotta do what’s best for you. RED FLAG: Sharing office gossip could lead to your downfall, this week especially, you’re gonna wanna refrain. SWEET SPOT: A long held financial burden looks like it’s gonna be released this week. Keep the faith! SEE ALSO Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months SAGITTARIUS: Feeling rebellious lately? Well lean into that energy, many of you are in a season of shaking up the room so that you can get the life you really want and deserve. Folks won’t like this – I mean rebirths are never popular- but hey you gotta do what’s best for you. RED FLAG: Sharing office gossip could lead to your downfall, this week especially, you’re gonna wanna refrain. SWEET SPOT: A long held financial burden looks like it’s gonna be released this week. Keep the faith!