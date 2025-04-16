Selling Slayyy: A Gallery Of Real Estate Baegents Redefining Luxury While Heating Up The Housing Market, Vol. 2

We’re back with another essential collection of Real Estate Baegents who slayyy while showing (and securing) prime properties for clients in the competitive housing market.

Blessed with beauty and business savvy, these prolific property purrrveyors continue to elevate their booming industry which exploded onto the reality TV scene with addictive shows like OWN’s 2022 hit, Ladies Who List: Atlanta, now streaming on Max.

The popular series showcased top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys, and luxury agents working with clients while managing their ever-changing housing landscape and personal relationships in the Atlanta market.

In the eight-episode series, we follow Quiana Watson, Robin Andrade, Cristyl Kimbrough, Tiffani Hawes, Tiana Harrison, and Kira Oliver as they navigate the “old boys club” of luxury real estate by helping buyers land their dream homes, educating clients on the importance of establishing generational wealth, and proving that home ownership is attainable for all.

Speaking to Rolling Out, Oliver–the Beyoncé of Atlanta real estate—had this to say about breaking into the challenging industry.

“It may seem that the job is all showing pretty houses, making money and working on your on time but you are mistaken,” she revealed. “The real estate business is a cutthroat business. People think that they can get into real estate and make sales every month—that’s just not the luxury new agents have. You must learn to save your money because times will get hard. Study hard because the state exam is not a joke. Seek mentorship and guidance from key people because you will need someone with experience from start to finish. I reached out to plenty of people before I started and I can truly say my mentor has helped me become a better realtor than I would have ever been without them.”

Will you be contacting these baegents to help with your home-hunting (or selling)?