Diddy’s Delay Denied: Sex Trafficking Trial Will Go Forward As Scheduled Starting May 5

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal woes have been in the headlines for nearly two years, but he will finally have his day in court soon. Despite requests for a delay, Diddy’s trial is set to begin May 5, 2025, and the judge says the trial will commence on time.

Source: ANGELA WEISS

According to TMZ, Combs’ legal team requested a two-month delay. They accused the prosecution of turning over evidence too slowly, so they have not had enough time to “comb through discovery.” However, the presiding judge doesn’t quite see it that way. He emphasized that Combs has hired four law firms to represent him in the case and that, among those law firms, there are enough people to assist with discovery.

As previously reported, the disgraced music mogul is currently jailed in the Metropolitan Detention Center on five federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, after being arrested in September 2024. He has pleaded not guilty, and TMZ reports that the defense plans to refute major evidence during Diddy’s trial, including the surveillance footage of him physically abusing former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

As BOSSIP reported, Cassie will testify during Diddy’s trial and will not be anonymous. You may recall that Cassie is the beginning of the domino effect that is Diddy’s downfall. In October 2023, the singer filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing the music producer of abuse and sexual assault during their 10-year on-again, off-again relationship. The case was later settled for an undisclosed amount.

Others are expected to testify but have requested to remain anonymous. The judge ruled that “Victim 3” and “Victim 4” could be referred to as pseudonyms, and “Victim 2” would be referred to as “Victim 2.”

Feds Add More Charges Ahead Of Diddy’s Trial

Just a month ahead of Diddy’s trial, federal prosecutors tacked on two more charges: sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to TMZ, these newly added charges to Diddy’s indictment stem from allegations spanning from 2021 to 2024, involving an individual identified as “Victim-2” in legal documents. The outlet reports that these added charges indicate that prosecutors are building a case alleging a pattern of criminal behavior that extends over a long period of time.

In response to these new charges, Diddy’s legal team has issued statements clarifying their position. They assert that these do not represent new accusers or previously unknown allegations. Instead, they maintain that the charges pertain to the same individuals with whom he engaged in consensual relationships.

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion,” the statement reads.

Many may assume the victim is Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former on-again, off-again girlfriend of 10 years, due to her public lawsuit filed and settled in 2023. However, she is believed to be “Victim-1” in Diddy’s indictment legal paperwork. The identity of “Victim-2” has not been publicly released.

With the addition of these new charges, Diddy now faces a total of five criminal counts. These include two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.