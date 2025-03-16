Baby Boy Blessings: Cassie And Husband Alex Fine Are Expecting Their First Son

Looks like Cassie and her hubby Alex Fine are about to switch things up in the Fine household! The couple just revealed that baby number three is on the way, and this time—it’s a boy!

After welcoming two adorable daughters, Sunny and Frankie, the growing family is finally getting a little boy in the mix. Cassie took to Instagram to drop the news in the sweetest way possible. In a heartfelt birthday post to Alex, she shared some adorable moments of her man being a loving dad to their girls.

But the caption? Oh, that’s where she hit us with the plot twist! Alongside her loving words to Alex, she casually slid in that their next bundle of joy is a baby boy.

There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations. You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!

Social media was quick to flood her comments with love and congratulations. One supporter said, “Love seeing you happy ❤️ wishing that on you forever!” Another added, “Cassie & Ciara are both the true epitome of the rose that grew from the concrete.” And honestly, they didn’t lie.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Cassie’s journey hasn’t been all sunshine and roses. Last year, the internet was shaken after CNN released disturbing footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. The video sparked outrage, and Cassie later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message thanking her supporters and encouraging other survivors to stay strong.

But now? Cassie is glowing, thriving, and building her beautiful family. We love to see it! Congratulations to Cassie and Alex on their baby boy. We’re wishing her a smooth and healthy pregnancy—and we can’t wait to see that little king join the Fine fam!