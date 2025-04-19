FSU Shooting Suspect Phoenix Ikner Linked To ‘White Supremacist’ Views And Law Enforcement Family, Reports Say

New information is emerging about the Florida State University shooting suspect, Phoenix Ikner, who is accused of killing two people and injuring six others on campus Thursday afternoon.

Source: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Ikner allegedly opened fire inside the university’s student center, leaving two dead. Police shot and wounded Ikner after noncompliance. He remains hospitalized and is expected to face first-degree murder charges once released.

Was there a motive?

Classmates Raise Alarm About Ikner’s Racist, Far-Right Beliefs

According to the New York Post, former classmates from Ikner’s time at Tallahassee State College recalled troubling behavior, describing him as promoting racist and far-right views.

Witnesses say Ikner claimed Rosa Parks was “in the wrong,” blamed Black communities for declining property values, and defended the use of Nazi symbols during political discussions.

In the New York Post, one former classmate, Reid Seybold, states:

“Basically our only rule was no Nazis — colloquially speaking — and he espoused so much white supremacist rhetoric, and far-right rhetoric as well, to the point where we had to exercise that rule.”

Another student, Lucas Luzietti, said Ikner’s comments were so alarming that he believed “this man should not have access to firearms,” according to USA Today.

Deep Ties to Law Enforcement Revealed

As reported by CNN, Ikner’s stepmother, Deputy Jessica Ikner, has served with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years. Ikner himself was a member of the sheriff’s Youth Advisory Council and had completed multiple training programs designed to introduce teens to law enforcement.

Authorities confirmed that one of the weapons recovered from the scene—a .45 caliber handgun—was formerly issued to his stepmother. A shotgun and AR-15-style rifle were also found in the vehicle Ikner drove to campus, suggesting a potential for further violence had he not been stopped.

Troubled Childhood and Mental Health Concerns Surface

Court records reviewed by CNN reveal that Ikner, born Christian Eriksen, changed his name to Phoenix at age 15 after a traumatic custody dispute that involved his biological mother illegally removing him from the United States to Norway.

He was ultimately returned to Florida, and his father was granted sole custody. Ikner reportedly had not seen his biological mother in nearly a decade at the time of the shooting.

Law enforcement sources also told CNN that Ikner had been prescribed medication for emotional dysregulation but had allegedly stopped taking his medications prior to the attack. Authorities are continuing to investigate whether his mental health may have played a role in the shooting.

No Known Motive, Investigation Ongoing

At this time, police have not publicly identified a motive. Investigators are reviewing whether Ikner’s past criticisms of activist groups, including Black Lives Matter and pro-Palestinian movements, could be relevant.

FSU officials canceled all classes and events through the weekend following the tragedy.

Ikner remains in custody under hospital supervision and is expected to be formally charged once medically cleared.