Kenya Moore Spills #RHOA Tea In Her Own ‘Moore Confessionals,’ Claims Bravo Canceled Reunion Invite & Deleted Brit Eady’s Alleged Threats

Since Bravo fired Kenya Moore before she could film confessionals, the former RHOA star just released her own to spill all of the tea. According to Moore, Bravo was aware of Brit Eady’s violent threats throughout the filming of season 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but allegedly ignored them.

As previously reported, Moore was fired from the RHOP after sharing sexually explicit photos of Brit Eady at the opening of her salon. Titled Moore Confessionals on YouTube, Moore gets to the nitty gritty of all the drama from her short stint on the current season. She claims that the threat viewers heard Eady make in episode five was not the first she had made against Moore. The mother of one alleges that Eady mentioned owning several weapons.

“I keep a pistol for b***hes like you,” Moore claims Eady said.

However, according to Kenya, the alleged remark was edited out of the show. She also says that these comments were removed from the final edit and that the network believed Eady without a thorough investigation. The former Miss USA also believes that her race plays a part.

“If that happened on [Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills, you think she would be in jail or punished or out of a job? You think if she had said that to Kyle [Richards] or Teresa Guidice or any other housewife on any other show, do you think she would still have a job?” Moore asked.

Though she was removed from the show, many fans and viewers wondered if Moore would appear at the season 16 reunion. During Moore Confessionals, Moore revealed that she was invited to the reunion. However, she was disinvited months later.

“I haven’t been invited to the reunion. In fact, I was invited and then… disinvited a few months ago,” she revealed. “I think it’s really odd, right? To be erased from [the] history of the show, to not be in the opening credits, to not have confessionals.”

As for her indefinite suspension, Moore feels she did everything she was supposed to do. She claims she went above and beyond to report the incident.

“I immediately went to the showrunner, the executive producer, and I said, ‘What is going on? Why is she talking about a gun and a pistol? What is happening?” she recalled. “I’ve been on this show for 12 seasons, I’ve never once had anyone threaten me with a pistol. I’ve not ever had anyone allude to unaliving me, so I took it seriously.”

The reality TV star also feels there is a double standard at play.

“You got girls taking glasses upside the head — with real glasses — on Jersey, you’ve had people talking about [pornography] on Jersey. You’ve had people exposing, you know, real life revenge porn case on Vanderpump Rules. They’re working. They haven’t been made to look like a scumbag or a villain,” Moore explained.

She also noted that the photos she shared were available online before she exposed them at her hair salon. She also claims she spoke to a lawyer before pulling the stunt.

Watch all of the Moore Confessionals below.