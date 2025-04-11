RHOA: Kenya Denies Porsha’s Claim A Cast Member Gave Her Brit Eady’s ‘Underage’ Photos, Newbie Says She’s Owed An Apology

Porsha Williams divulged (some shocking) details about the explicit photo scandal involving Brittany Eady and Kenya Moore on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Moore is calling it “clickbait.”

Source: Prince Williams/ Paras Griffin

In her new YouTube vlog posted on April 10, Williams claimed that a current Atlanta housewife was actually the one who gave Kenya Moore the controversial poster board images of Eady, which Moore later displayed at the opening of her new haircare spa.

“I know for a fact that one of these housewives who is still on the show is the one who gave Kenya a big part of that nude information,” Williams said around the 19:50 minute mark about the scandal.

She went on to scold Moore for sabotaging her big business launch with the inappropriate photo display, pointing out that while her co-star “did a phenomenal job” organizing the grand opening, she instantly “tore it down” with her “dark” presentation.

Williams also expressed that she was “glad and thankful” to Bravo for blurring out and editing the “really vulgar” images of Eady, along with the “despicable” comments Moore made about the RHOA newbie.

“How did Kenya do this… How did you get all this stuff printed out? Who did all this research?… Besides the housewife that gave you the footage?” she pondered.

Kenya Moore Called Porsha Out, Porsha Says She Showed ‘Underage’ Pics Of Brit Eady

Williams’ vlog caused quite a stir, generating over 50,000 views with its debut. The buzz eventually made its way back to Moore who strongly denied being given the scandalous photos of Eady by an existing cast member.

“Absolutely NO ONE on the show gave me anything. Stop using my situation for clickbait,” Moore commented under an Instagram teaser of Williams’ new vlog, according to BallerAlert.

Williams insisted that she was telling the truth. Adding to the controversy, she alleged that the photos of Eady doing the nasty were images of the star when “underage.”

“That’s a lie,” the reality TV vet responded. “We talked day and night and I personally went to network/production and fought for you before you showed her underage explicit pics! I also went after as well because I was hurt you had to leave. I checked on you because I cared and care. I’m not your enemy,” she added.

Moore is set to post her own YouTube confessional on April 15, which will detail what led up to her poster board presentation of Eady.

See what Brit Eady has to say about all this after the flip.