Porsha Williams Claims A Housewife Gave Kenya Explicit Photos
#RHOA: Kenya Denies Porsha’s Claim A Cast Member Gave Her Brit Eady’s ‘Underage’ Photos, Newbie Says She’s Owed An Apology
Porsha Williams divulged (some shocking) details about the explicit photo scandal involving Brittany Eady and Kenya Moore on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Moore is calling it “clickbait.”
In her new YouTube vlog posted on April 10, Williams claimed that a current Atlanta housewife was actually the one who gave Kenya Moore the controversial poster board images of Eady, which Moore later displayed at the opening of her new haircare spa.
“I know for a fact that one of these housewives who is still on the show is the one who gave Kenya a big part of that nude information,” Williams said around the 19:50 minute mark about the scandal.
She went on to scold Moore for sabotaging her big business launch with the inappropriate photo display, pointing out that while her co-star “did a phenomenal job” organizing the grand opening, she instantly “tore it down” with her “dark” presentation.
Williams also expressed that she was “glad and thankful” to Bravo for blurring out and editing the “really vulgar” images of Eady, along with the “despicable” comments Moore made about the RHOA newbie.
“How did Kenya do this… How did you get all this stuff printed out? Who did all this research?… Besides the housewife that gave you the footage?” she pondered.
Kenya Moore Called Porsha Out, Porsha Says She Showed ‘Underage’ Pics Of Brit Eady
Williams’ vlog caused quite a stir, generating over 50,000 views with its debut. The buzz eventually made its way back to Moore who strongly denied being given the scandalous photos of Eady by an existing cast member.
“Absolutely NO ONE on the show gave me anything. Stop using my situation for clickbait,” Moore commented under an Instagram teaser of Williams’ new vlog, according to BallerAlert.
Williams insisted that she was telling the truth. Adding to the controversy, she alleged that the photos of Eady doing the nasty were images of the star when “underage.”
“That’s a lie,” the reality TV vet responded. “We talked day and night and I personally went to network/production and fought for you before you showed her underage explicit pics! I also went after as well because I was hurt you had to leave. I checked on you because I cared and care. I’m not your enemy,” she added.
Moore is set to post her own YouTube confessional on April 15, which will detail what led up to her poster board presentation of Eady.
See what Brit Eady has to say about all this after the flip.
Brit Eady wants an apology from Kenya
For now, Eady doesn’t seem ready to forgive Moore after her bold stunt.
During a chat with Housewives Nightcap host Lauren Herbert on Thursday, April 10, the rising actress revealed that she regretted her “whips and pistols” comment aimed at Moore during dinner—but made it clear that Moore’s actions were “a million times worse” and called for her to be held accountable.
“I’m so grateful that I was not in that room when that happened because that would have been a moment where she was looking to trigger me and she was looking for me to act out,” Eady explained. “She was not threatened by me because you don’t do something like that if you’re threatened. So, for her to do that, it was all premeditated…she was never interested in making things right.”
Eady also expressed frustration over the way her fellow RHOA castmates continued to support Moore after her presentation, including her former friend turned foe Kelli Ferrell.
“They knew it was wrong, but I felt that they still wanted to support her and that’s what I didn’t like. Sometimes you have to stand on business and say ‘This isn’t right,’” she continued. “And hold your friends accountable. If someone is really truly your friend, they’re going to tell you when you’re wrong, not sugarcoat it.”
When asked if she could ever forgive Moore, Eady admitted that, for now, she’s not in a place where she could accept it—unless Moore was sincere.
“I would of forgiven Kenya but I honestly feel that she’s not interested. She feels that what she did was okay and how she’s still carrying on like she’s the victim…it’s a two-way street; I can’t be the only one that wants to move forward when someone secretly wants to just stab you in your back,” Eady added.
“I would not film with her but if there was an opportunity for her to grow from this situation, genuinely, not just saying what she wants to say for the fans. If she was genuinely honest and genuinely interested in making things right and humble herself and come to me and apologize and have that real conversation with me because that’s all that matters at the end of the day…It’s about her and I and she has not made it right.”
As previously reported, rumors had been swirling that soon-to-be Basketball Wives star Ming Lee was the one who supplied Moore with the photos of Eady. Speculation ramped up after KingOfReads and Jessie Woo suggested during a recap that Lee may have acted out of frustration after being passed over for a peach.
However, Lee shut down the chatter on Thursday, bluntly stating:
“They lied. Case closed.”
Brit Eady actually added to the speculation herself, by noting that Ming “told her” she had explicit photos of her on an old phone for a “rainy day.”
Ming fiercely denied the accusation and asked to be left alone.
What do you think of this latest development in the Brittany Eady photo scandal on RHOA? Tell us in the comments section.
