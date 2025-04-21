Caleb Wilson’s Family Buys Billboards Near Omega Psi Phi Annual Meeting

Source: The Washington Post

UPDATED –12:07 PM 04/24/2025

Though no official statement has been released, since this article’s publication, BOSSIP spoke with a high-ranking member of Omega Psi Phi, Inc., who claims they have reached out to the family.



Below this line, the original story begins.



___________________________

There are a lot of moving parts in the news cycle these days, but not enough to make us forget about Caleb Wilson’s tragic death while vying to become a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. As BOSSIP previously reported, the 20-year-old Wilson died back in February while participating in a fraternity event at North Sherwood Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since that time, three suspects, Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith, have all been arrested in connection with Wilson’s death.

According to new reporting by NOLA, all three men have been expelled from the frat and their names have been added to the “expelled persons” list on the organization‘s official website.

WAFB is reporting that Caleb’s family has purchased billboards all around New Orleans where Omega Psi Phi, Inc., will host an annual district meeting this year. The billboards read, “Remember, while you celebrate…remember Caleb…” A checklist follows, and the only item marked is “Funeral and Burial.”

The public displays work to both memorialize Caleb and also to excoriate “The Bruhz” for their part in the potentially fatal tradition of violent hazing that has happened with Greek letter organizations.

Via WAFB:

The Wilson family’s message on the billboard is clear: “These billboards are a public declaration of our grief, our love, and our fight for justice. They speak to what Caleb lost—but also what the world lost. We want every student, parent, educator, and community member to understand the real cost of hazing. This is not tradition—it’s trauma. And we will not allow it to continue to go unchecked.”

The family also alleged that not a single person from Southern University’s Omega Psi Phi chapter, nor the larger organization, has reached out to them to acknowledge Caleb or to offer condolences.

The Ques often get a bad rap for, what some perceive to be, lewd behavior and overly aggressive ways. This alleged, callous display of apathy will do absolutely nothing to help them beat that.

Rest in peace, Caleb Wilson. Prayers up for the grieving family.