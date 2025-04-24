apple-news

Media Baddies Stunning On The Entertainment Scene, Vol. 1

BREAKING Baddies: A Gallery Of Media Mesmerizers, Moment Makers & Mavens Stunning On The Entertainment Scene, Vol. 1

Published on April 24, 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 - Green Room

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

For the first time ever, we’re celebrating the media baddies who serve looks while securing scoops, exclusive interviews, and page views as mainstream move-makers in the entertainment industry.

With an eye-catching blend of beauty and style, these talented mavens keep us informed, engaged, and entertained while navigating an ultra-competitive industry that continues to struggle with diversity.

According to Pew Research Center, less than 6% of reporting journalists are Black women without very much improvement over the past decade.

“Representation matters,” said Errin Haines, the Editor-At-Large at The 19th, in an interview with Forbes.

“People need to see themselves reflected in the stories that we tell ourselves about this country. Black women have always had a role in shaping this democracy and helping to perfect this union… we never just use our voice, our platform, on behalf of ourselves. It is always on behalf of whether it’s our household, whether it’s our community, whether it is our democracy.

We stand as one but we come as dozens, hundreds, thousands, or millions. That is powerful.”

To improve the media’s worst-kept secret, Haines stressed the importance of acknowledging and honoring the work of Black women who earned their seat at the table.

“We deserve to be in any room that we walk into and we deserve to not be questioned about how we got there,” she said. “If a Black woman is showing up somewhere, understand that she deserves to be there and that she most definitely earned it. We have to work twice as hard for anything that we get.”

Championing Black voices in media for over 40 years, iconic visionary Cathy Hughes dismantled many of the barriers faced by Black women in the industry as the Founder and Chairwoman of Urban One—the largest Black-owned and operated media conglomerate in the nation.

Through an unwavering commitment to empowering Black media professionals, Ms. Hughes made dreams into reality with a culture-shifting family of brands including Radio One, TV One, iOne Digital, Reach Media, CLEO TV, and more.

“We don’t need just an Oprah or Cathy Hughes,” she said in an interview with Inc. “We need multiple names in the same category.”

“When they read my eulogy, I hope they can positively say that I moved the needle,” she added. “I might not have moved it a lot, but I did move it some. Otherwise, my life would not have been fulfilling.”

Who are your favorite multimedia mavens to follow? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of media baddies, picture-purrrfect personalities, and more on the flip.

Taylor Rooks, Multimedia Journalist, Sideline Reporter, and Host

Janerika Owens, Sports Reporter

Brooke Thomas, TV News Anchor on Good Day LA 

Chelsea Alexandra, Journalist/Digital Creator

Media Baddies, Vol. 1

Source: IG: @LizTwoTimes

Liz Smith, Multimedia Journalist/National Executive Producer of The Ed Lover Show

Angelique Beckford, Entertainment Reporter at Revolt

Treasure Wilson, Co-host of It Is What It is, Multimedia Personality, and Podcast Host

SEE ALSO

Francesca Amiker, TV Correspondent at E News!

Mimi Brown, iHeartRadio Anchor/Award-Winning Journalist

Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Deputy Editor, Global, at Refinery29

Keyaira Kelly, Journalist, Editor, Podcaster and Poet

Tatyana Arrington, Entertainment Reporter/Podcaster

Dawn Montgomery, National Correspondent at NNPA/Black Press USA

Rhyann Sampson, Social Media Manager, Essence Communications Inc.

Amina Smith, Anchor, SportsCenter

Gia Peppers, Multimedia Maven/Podcast Host

Alex Holley, Co-host of Good Day Philadelphia

Asia Milia Ware, Beauty Editor at The Cut

Paige Addison, Media Personality/Founder of Strictly RNB

Loren Lorosa, Co-host of The Breakfast Club/Podcast Host

Janine Rubenstein, Editor-At-Large at PEOPLE

MiAsia Symone, Multimedia Personality/Radio Host, Atlanta’s Hot 107.9

Sharronda Williams, Multimedia Personality/Founder of popular Youtube channel PayOrWait

Maura Chanz, Brand Storyteller/Community-Builder

Jelisa Raquel, Multimedia Maven/Founder of Media Girls Network

Sidnee Douyon, Senior Digital Editor, Black Enterprise

Danteé Ramos, Multimedia Journalist/Content Creator

Chelsea Samuel, Associate Editor at Global Grind

Fahnia Thomas, Senior Editor at EURWeb

Erin Hunter, Host of Good Morning Texas

Shanelle Genai, Entertainment Journalist

Brande Victorian, Entertainment Journalist, Deputy Awards Editor at The Hollywood Reporter

Danielle Canada, Managing Editor at BOSSIP

Janeé Bolden, Multimedia Maven/Content creator

Rivea Ruff, Entertainment Journalist/Content Creator

Allison McGevna, SVP of Content at iOne Digital

Jessica Andrews, Senior Content Director at PS Feel Good

Nandi Shani Howard, VP of Content + Editorial at Essence Communications Inc.

Vicky Rosa, Media Personality, Access Atlanta

Jasmine Simpkins, Feature Reporter at KTLA, Senior Producer and Host at HipHollywood

Danielle James, Digital Beauty Director at ELLE

Lore’l, Co-host of nationally syndicated The Morning Hustle Show

Media Baddies, Vol. 1

Source: IG: @therealchristaljordan


Christal Jordan, Multimedia Journalist/Editor-In-Chief of Lenox & Parker

Shanique Yates, Multimedia Journalist/Content creator

Media Baddies, Vol. 1

Source: IG: @thedanicastar

Danica Daniel, Managing Editor of MadameNoire

Savannah M. Taylor, Director of Content at Ebony Magazine

Veracity Savant, Entertainment Strategist/Editorial Director of Because Of Them We can

Porsha Monique, Multimedia journalist/Content creator

Char Masona, Social media maven at iOne Digital/Content creator

Shamika Sanders, Managing Editor of HelloBeautiful

Brenda Medley, Entertainment Journalist/Senior Lead Reality TV Editor at Collider

Jasmine Brand, Co-Founder of The Jasmine Brand

Thembi Mawema, Director at The Shade Room

Tiffany Smith, Social media maven at iOne Digital/Content Creator

Jeandra LeBeauf, Entertainment Journalist/Co-host of The Best Women’s Boxing Show

Tiffany S. Watson, Manager of Audience Social at Netflix’s Strong Black Lead

Kirsten West Savali, Vice President, Content at iOne Digital

