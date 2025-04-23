Shannon Sharpe Offered OnlyFans Model Accuser $10M
Shannon Sharpe’s Camp Confirms He Offered Accuser $10M Settlement Before Lawsuit, Analyst Asserts ‘Shakedown’ Attempt Allegations
Shannon Sharpe was in the middle of mediation with his accuser when she unexpectedly filed a $50 million civil lawsuit alleging rape, according to his attorney, Lanny J. Davis. The sudden legal move came despite an ongoing negotiation in which Sharpe was prepared to offer at least $10 million to resolve the matter privately.
On Tuesday, Davis spoke out during a virtual press conference on the case and said Sharpe was “engaged in good faith negotiations” with his accuser to “avoid a public spectacle.”
Deadline reports that Davis described the lawsuit as a “shakedown” and reiterated his client’s denial of all allegations. He claimed that the accuser had targeted Sharpe, knowing he was on the brink of signing a multimillion-dollar deal for his popular podcast, Club Shay Shay, reportedly valued at over $100 million.
“In my opinion, this is a classic definition of blackmail,” said Davis. “That gives the greatest leverage to blackmail.”
Davis’ words came after Sharpe posted a statement Tuesday on social media saying,
“This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn’t right.”
He claimed that the entire thing was orchestrated by his ex and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, whom he accused of “targeting Black men,” like Jay-Z.
“I believe he is going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape designed to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine,” Sharpe stated before alleging that Buzbee was trying to manipulate the media.
He also made it a point to call his accuser out by name again, noting that Gabriella Zuniga “also known as Karli on OnlyFans” will be sued for defamation.
“Gabby and Tony Buzbee want $50 million, what they’re getting is sued for defamation,” said Sharpe.
Hit the flip to see attorney Tony Buzbee’s response.
