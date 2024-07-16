Television

Skip Bayless Reportedly Exiting ‘Undisputed’ Amid Post-Shannon Sharpe Viewership Struggles

Published on July 16, 2024

Skip Bayless is reportedly leaving Undisputed one year after Shannon Sharpe’s departure allegedly led to viewership struggles.

Last summer, sports television viewers were on the edge of their seats watching the relationship between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe sour.

Fellow sports commentator Stephen A. Smith said that after an explosive flare-up about Demar Hamlin’s injury, he knew Shannon Sharpe was ready to exit the show, and claimed that he was actually “pushed out” by Skip himself.

Since Sharpe’s departure, the show has struggled to attract the viewership numbers from the previous years, and now things may be officially over.

According to the New York Post, Skip Bayless is reportedly exiting FS1 and Undisputed after struggling to find his way after Shannon Sharpe’s departure.

The Post reports that in 2021 Bayless signed a shiny four-year deal worth $32 million, but the ratings are not substantiating the blockbuster salary. Bayless’ impending departure news was also confirmed by The Athletic. 

Skip’s last show will reportedly air later this summer and Undisputed is scheduled to continue without him.

