Karmelo Anthony Stashed Away At ‘Undisclosed Location’ Following Violent Threats

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Karmelo Anthony and his family are living a nightmare. The 17-year-old has been accused of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf following a dispute about seating at a Texas high school track championship. In the days that followed, the community has torn itself apart arguing about Anthony’s guilt or innocence, and suffice it to say, tempers are running extremely high. BOSSIP has covered this story extensively, and most recently, the family spoke publicly for the first time since the incident. Today, there is a harrowing update regarding the dangerous tension that has built up around this case.

According to Fox 4 News, representatives for Anthony’s family, the Next Generation Action Network, released a statement saying that they were “gravely concerned” about the teenager’s safety because of the number of credible threats being made against him. The courts legitimized those concerns, and Karmelo was granted permission to be transported to an undisclosed location for safekeeping.

NGAN listed the various forms of harassment that include people stopping by the family’s home, taking photos, unauthorized food orders, stalking the property by vehicle, and most frighteningly, a mock-up of Karmelo’s obituary.

It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society,” said Minister Dominique Alexander, President of the Next Generation Action Network. “No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights. We will not be silent, and we will not back down. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear.”

Fox4 also noted that fliers have been circulating on social media saying things like “Protect White Americans,” “Justice for Austin Metcalf,”,”Demand Karmelo Anthony be put back in prison until trial,” and “Stop black violence on white Americans.”

Let’s keep it a buck, these types of threats and messages come from whites who want to see this Black boy publicly lynched without due process. For as much as they rant and rave about “the rule of law” they sure don’t seem too fond of it in this situation.

Wonder why that is…?