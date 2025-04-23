Nope: Mass Murderer Dylann Roof Tries To Avoid Death Penalty, Judge Denies Motion

Source: Handout

Dylann Roof was sentenced to death as consequence for the nine lives he took at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015. The mass shooting was particularly heinous not just because he targeted Black people at a Black church, but also because prior to opening fire, he sat with them in worship feigning Christianity in order to do the devil’s work. Roof’s case stands as one of the most singularly despicable hate crimes in modern history and crimes have consequences.

Source: The Washington Post

According to Count On News 2, Roof was attempting to weasel his way out of the lethal injection chair by having his attorneys file a motion to vacate his sentence using 18 claims as arguments for sparing his life. Two of those claims were redacted from public viewing; however, the rest are arguments about Fifth and Sixth Amendment violations related to jury selection. Other claims accused his trial lawyers of being inept and ineffective, another claim stated that the case was tried in a bias community, and one claim alleged that the sentence was unconstitutional because Roof was under age 21 and did not have a fully formed brain.

Source: Pool

Basically, a bunch of bulls**t legalese that doesn’t hold a single ounce of water. To be clear, that isn’t our opinion, the presiding adjudicator in the case, Judge Richard Gergel, agrees and summarily dismissed this bogus claim saying:

“The Court has fully addressed the motion to recuse in its original order and finds no basis for reconsideration or additional proceedings based on Defendant’s original motion or the motion to reconsider. No new material facts have emerged to support the claims asserted in the original motion, no changes in the law have occurred, the original decision was not clearly erroneous, and the order would not produce manifest injustice. Consequently, the motion to reconsider and to conduct additional proceedings before an out of state judge is denied.”

In layman’s terms, “GTFOHWTBSLB.” To hell with Dylann Roof and everybody who loves him.