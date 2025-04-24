Skai Jackson’s Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin Is Back In Jail Months After Release

While all new mothers are going through a lot, Skai Jackson has even more on her plate than a newborn baby.

Source: Christopher Polk

Deondre Burgin, the father of Skai Jackson’s child, is back in jail. According to reports from TMZ, this comes after police say he was arrested in Kentucky on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Ohio.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that on April 17, Burgin was picked up at a gas station in Kentucky, where a Taylor Mill police officer recognized him from the National Crime Information Center database. He is reportedly behind bars on a $25K bond. Authorities in Hamilton County, Ohio, had an outstanding warrant out for Burgin’s arrest for failing to display a license plate on his vehicle in March. Then, he failed to show up for his court date.

Back in January, he missed the birth of his and Skai’s baby, Kasai, while he was behind bars. Deondre, also known as “Yerkky Yerkky,” was serving a 90-day sentence at the Hamilton County Jail for violating his parole from an earlier theft and weapon possession case as a juvenile. His arrest happened in November, just one day after the actress revealed she was pregnant with her first child.

At the time, TMZ reported that Burgin was arrested after a confrontation with police. He was reportedly served with a juvenile parole violation warrant but attempted to flee when confronted by officers. Burgin fell during the chase, which led to a small cut on his left cheek.

Regardless of all the drama surrounding her baby daddy, Jackson is still loving her time as a mom. Back in February, she spoke to E! News on the Essence Black Women in Hollywood red carpet, opening up about her favorite things about motherhood so far.

“There’s so many favorite moments,” the 22-year-old admitted. “I feel like just seeing my baby every day…It’s just an amazing moment seeing them grow each day by each day.” She continued, “I’ve learned just how strong I am in this process of being a young mom. Being a mom and getting back to work, that’s another favorite thing of mine. I have a lot of support and help, it’s been so amazing, so I’m able to balance both.”