Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Domestic Violence Case Rejected

Disney Diva Skai Jackson Avoids Criminal Charges, Domestic Violence Case Rejected

Published on August 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Good girl gone bad… and gone free. After Disney alum Skai Jackson‘s arrest for a domestic violence incident, she managed to avoid charges and jail time.

IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio At San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

On August 13, 2024, reports surfaced that Jackson had been arrested the week prior. According to TMZ, the former Jesse actress was at the University CityWalk with her boyfriend, whose name has not been identified. The two seemingly were involved in an argument, which led Jackson to push the mystery man. Security responded after witnessing the scuffle and detained both parties.

Related Stories

The police arrived shortly after the couple was detained. TMZ reported that they both denied any physical violence. The two also claim to be engaged and expecting a baby together. However, after viewing the surveillance footage, the police determined Jackson pushed her boyfriend (or fiancé?) and placed her under arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery. She was then cited and released later in the day.

Skai Jackson’s Domestic Violence Case Rejected

Though she was arrested, Jackson has seemingly curbed any charges for the incident. According to TMZ, Los Angeles prosecutors have decided to forego charges in the case. The district attorney’s office says there is not enough evidence. They also state Jackson’s lack of criminal history, injuries to her boyfriend, and lack of cooperation from the boyfriend were determining factors.

Jackson has not made an official statement regarding the arrest or the incident. Nevertheless, she has had time to post on social media. Jackson joined TikTok Live on August 14th, and fans hoped to get some answers. Instead, the actress avoided any questions about her going to jail and began answering questions no one asked. She also discussed projects that she was working on.

Still, very little is known about her beau. Social media users and fans were able to identify the master man, but he remains just that—a mystery. It is unclear when the two began dating, but the actress began posting him to her Snapchat in early 2024. Though his face was always covered, fans discovered who he was in March 2024.

We wish the couple the best of luck!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Arrests Celebrity News Newsletter skai jackson Skai jackson boyfriend

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close