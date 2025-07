OWN’s ‘Somebody’s Son’ Exclusive Clip: Jasmine Needs A Man Who Can ‘Season His Food’

Modern dating gets a dose of Mama’s wisdom in OWN’s latest unscripted series, Somebody’s Son, and BOSSIP’s got another exclusive clip.

Inspired by the viral #SomebodysSon hashtag that took social media by storm, the series brings the online celebration of Black love to the screen, following three single, successful Black men as they search for their forever person. In Somebody’s Son, however, these bachelors won’t be navigating their romantic journeys alone; their mothers are coming along for the ride.

Each man is introduced to four accomplished and discerning women, all of whom have high expectations and no intention of settling for anything less than real love. As the sparks start to fly, the women are hit with a twist: not only will the men’s mothers be involved in the process, they’ll also be living in the same house throughout the experience, watching, advising, and sometimes stirring the pot.

With competitive challenges, heartfelt moments, and a few inevitable clashes, Somebody’s Son explores the age-old question: Does a mother really know best when it comes to love? As the bachelors and their moms form opinions, test connections, and navigate disagreements, the power ultimately lies in the hands of the women, who make it clear they’re not just there to be chosen, but to see if these men are truly worthy of them.

Full of emotional depth, surprising twists, and plenty of mama drama, Somebody’s Son is more than a dating show—it’s a celebration of Black love, family dynamics, and the journey to finding someone who truly fits.

About The Cast

Joshua, a 28-year-old NFL Free Agent, and his aunt Oma, a nurse who has been Josh’s primary mother figure, look for a chill and ambitious partner. Joshua’s potential matches are Lexi, a tech marketing manager; Martha, a nurse; Chambriel, a mortgage broker; and Tamerras, a news producer.

James, a 29-year-old cybersecurity engineer, and his mother, Charlease, a founder/managing partner, desire a traditional relationship. James’ potential matches include Bre’Von, an HR manager; Chisom, an IT consultant; Sabranae, a property manager; and Alyssia, a digital marketing coordinator.

Chadd, a 30-year-old SEC financial reporting analyst, and his mother Katina, a cosmetologist and minister, seek a woman of faith who’s ready to start a family. Chadd’s potential matches include Miranda, a corporate HR professional; Loren, a hair stylist and salon owner; Jasmine, an esthetician; and Paige, a business analyst and sports broadcaster.

Somebody’s Son Exclusive Clip

In Saturday’s episode, we meet bachelor Chadd, his mom Katina, and the four ladies who are his potential matches. Jasmine is one of the ladies vying for Chadd’s affection, and the free-spirited Biloxi, Mississippi, native is making an entrance.

After detailing her experience living in Europe, she says she enjoyed it, but needs a man who can “season his food.”

That man might be Chadd, because he’s quite impressed by her.

“We instantly kinda hit it off,” he says.

His mom also likes what she sees.

“Jasmine is giddy, beautiful, and just soft,” she says.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Somebody’s Son airs tomorrow, Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET, only on OWN.