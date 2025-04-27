So Sad: Tika Sumpter Reveals On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ That She Suffered A Miscarriage

Tika Sumpter recently shared that she and her husband went through a devastating loss.

Source: Jeff Neira

On Thursday, April 24, Sumpter appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss her career, motherhood, and helping other parents with her new children’s podcast. The booked and busy beauty is thriving professionally with multiple roles on hit shows and films. However, she went through some serious hardships personally after suffering a miscarriage.

During the interview, Sumpter opened up about going through the IVF process and her experience with losing the pregnancy. She and husband Nicholas James welcomed daughter Ella-Loren in 2016. After tying the knot in 2022, the happy couple hoped to expand their family again. Unfortunately, “It wasn’t in the cards,” Sumpter said.

“I haven’t really talked about IVF or expanded upon it but I did hold the child and I miscarried,” the Sonic franchise star explained. “I’m glad that I can share with others the experience because, while it was tough, it was still worth it for me because Ella was there. She didn’t know I held the child, but she saw the shots. She saw all of those things,” she continued.

Despite the heartbreaking end of her pregnancy, the Have and Have Nots star is still optimistic because “IVF gives so much hope!”

Her only regret is that she didn’t know more about her own health. Equipped with knowledge of what her body needed for the best chance at carrying to term, Sumpter shared that she still might “try again.”

According to People, her pregnancy with Ella was a “happy accident.” As much as she loved embracing motherhood, the journey came with complications like pre-eclampsia. After sharing the news of her miscarriage for the first time ever with Hall, the admission was “relieving” for Sumpter. She reflected on walking the fine line between keeping a guard up and sharing everything with the world.

“I feel like I’m helping somebody else understand the process. Not only the process, but I’ve also been there with you. Because I’m not the first one and I won’t be the last, but we can share in that,” she stated.

Ella was more than happy to share in the experience of trying for a sibling and even offered to give her mom the injections she needed. Hall joked that it’s perfect for Sumpter to have a future doctor because her latest role is playing one on Watson.

The hit CBS show just announced that Sumpter will play a pediatric oncologist and love interest for Morris Chestnut’s Dr. Watson. We love to see it!

Speaking of love interests, she also joined the second season of Survival of the Thickest as Tone Bell’s love interest.

When she’s not heating up the screen, Sumpter uses her acting skills with her husband on their children’s podcast, Adventures of Curiosity Cove.

Under her company, Fort Sumpter, she also released her first children’s book, I Got It From My Mama.

The stunning star doesn’t pretend that juggling parenthood and a career is easy, but she always makes it look good. Prayers up for Tika Sumpter and everyone helped by her bravely sharing her story.