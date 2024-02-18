The BeyHive is swarming to Beyoncé’s defense after Dukes of Hazard has-been John Schneider compared her to a “dog” for making country music.
During Black History Month? In an interview on the conservative cesspool One American News, the 63-year-old came for the queen’s upcoming project. The segment focused on Beyoncé fans recently demanding that an Oklahoma radio station play her newest songs. TMZ reports Schneider said Beyoncé was like a “dog” marking its territory on country music.
Mrs. Carter has the saltines EXTRA salty about embracing her Texas roots with the yee-haw agenda. When the Hive put that radio station on blast for claiming “Texas Hold ‘Em” isn’t country, it only made rancid racists madder.
John Schneider Compares Beyoncé To A Urinating Dog
The segment specified Beyoncé, but Schneider compared all “leftist” musicians in country music to animals.
“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?” the host said.
“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here,” John said.
Check out the video below.
Whew, that’s a lot of audacity of caucacity considering Black people in the South innovated the genre, its sound, and even its instruments like the banjo!
1) Black people created country music
2) Beyoncé is a Texan, and therefore is connected to country culture
3) “Texas Hold ‘Em” isn’t even the first time Beyoncé has released a country song. she put out “Daddy Lessons” back in 2016
John Schneider is just a racist POS https://t.co/peXhMr6UCr pic.twitter.com/NmtcKS0qsY
— Jerrica (@JinkiesJerrica) February 15, 2024
The Tyler Perry Productions actor mentioned that it’s usually country artists like Shania Twain trying to crossover into the mainstream. Mind you, beloved country queen Shania is from Canada and got her start by singing backup for Michael Jackson.
Schneider probably didn’t have dehumanizing disses for Australian Keith Urban rising to fame in country music, either. Whether Schneider is “racist” or just a pathetic clout-chaser, this is the most attention he’ll get for his washed-up music career.
Isn’t it amazing how so many irrelevant MFs—like James Woods, Kevin Sorbo, Chuck Woolley, Chachi & now John Schneider—try to find relevancy again by jumping on the trump train? https://t.co/PUcHagXQF5
— Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) February 15, 2024
It seems like he never let go of the Confederate flag painted on his TV character’s car in the ’80s. That may convince the group constantly rewriting history that he’s a gatekeeper of what’s country. Meanwhile, several comments pulled the New York native’s card in a New York minute.
John Schneider is a 63 year old actor from New York who once played a southerner driving a car with a confederate flag. He is criticizing a musician from Texas & her choice to make country music. A music form started in the south and southwest, like where Texas is located. Sigh. https://t.co/K5WwAUDbd7
— Joe Briggs, Esq. (@JoeBriggsEsq) February 15, 2024
Check out the reactions online to John Schneider comparing Beyoncé to a urinating dog after the jump!
JaTavia Roberson & The Hive Come For John Schneider Over “Racist” Beyoncé Bashing
The other Destiny’s Child alumni don’t usually respond to Beyoncé’s endless haters. This time, JaTavia quickly clapped back at the “disgusting and disrespectful” comments John Scneider made. She took to Instagram to check him about their shared country roots.
LaTavia cleared him https://t.co/ZdOgNZ4OI7 pic.twitter.com/Mg0A4DgXML
— act ii Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) February 17, 2024
“Disgusting and disrespectful[.] Being from Texas we was raised on country music as part of our education program. We have the Texas Livestock Show & Rodeo. Our families participate every year & it’s mostly African Americans that you see in those activities so plz have several seats,” she wrote.
The OG girl group member may have taken Schneider to school, but the Hive was ready to drag him to hell. They declared the The Haves and the Have Nots star canceled on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
Check out some of the reactions below.
John Schneider definitely didn't care about leftists and wokeness when he was making that Tyler Perry money. pic.twitter.com/5FRenYsLuc
— Gia, Thee Woke Mafia Consigliere (@ProblemChildFil) February 18, 2024
That’s strange, I’ve compared John Schneider to a dog shitting on a rug and then doing the old dog-scoot, to wipe its own ass on said rug. pic.twitter.com/d8n95Q51eV
— ArmenianAbs/Mark/Personal Jesus (@MarkEllison06) February 18, 2024
John Schneider was born in New York and moved to Atlanta at the age of 14.
Just because he slapped on some Levi's and pretended to be southern 4 years later for Dukes of Hazzard does NOT make him an expert on what is and isn't country.
He's a racist jackass is what he is. https://t.co/nRZRfYTr6X pic.twitter.com/gxkygda9Kk
— 🪩 MADAM THIQUE & COZY 🪩 (@ABitOfKwansLife) February 15, 2024
Beyoncé can do whatever the fuck she wants to do she doesn't need your permission john Schneider pic.twitter.com/wjUjTb3juj
— Tracy🌵😷 (@Numecet) February 15, 2024
Wait . This #JohnSchneider is the guy #TylerPerry hired for #TheHavesAndTheHaveNots after his career was practically over. Tyler get your mans. https://t.co/pqT5brrFNU pic.twitter.com/KQaZbUfE94
— TexwellTheWiz ✊🏾🇺🇸🤖 (@TexwellTheWiz) February 18, 2024
Beyoncé been country since day one. She said so in her early records that she was a country girl. John Schneider was a doofus in a show that glorified a confederate flag and thinks his opinion is relevant to her connection to a music genre pic.twitter.com/bamwDtqWfb
— LainScape (@landis_lain) February 18, 2024
Every time I see the name of John Schneider, I keep thinking of how close he came to winning The Masked Singer against Ne-Yo. Imagine that shit and then the next day he threatens the life of President Biden via tweet. Looks can indeed be deceiving. pic.twitter.com/fastaX0wsz
— KT (@sloyoroll01973) February 15, 2024
John Schneider saying Shania Twain can crossover, but compares Beyoncé to a dog because she’s releasing a country album. Where’s the brotha from Alabama with the white folding chair, I need to ask him something. pic.twitter.com/sc8JnXUNy7
— Lydia Liza Slutman (@yourditarrie_) February 18, 2024
Ray Charles was the unequivocal king of R&B music when he released what is universally acknowledged as one of the greatest country albums of all time and John Schneider is and always will be whoever the fuck the John Schneiders of this world can't help but be. https://t.co/rKVnURFHGd
— David Simon (@AoDespair) February 15, 2024
Listen, I’m not a Beyonce fan by any stretch. That new song is just great. It sounds great and insanely catchy. Of course people are requesting it. It’s hysterical that John Schneider would have anything to say about it.
John, keep Beyoncé’s name out of your hateful mouth. https://t.co/BB71Bxgua9
— ashlandian.bsky.social (@Ashlandian) February 15, 2024
What do you think of Beyoncé’s new country music and the reactions to it? Are you feeling the yee-haw agenda for Act II of the Renaissance trilogy?
Continue Slideshow
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.