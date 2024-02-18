Bossip Video
The BeyHive is swarming to Beyoncé’s defense after Dukes of Hazard has-been John Schneider compared her to a “dog” for making country music.

Beyonce x John Schneider

Source: Kevin Mazur/Allen Berezovsky / Getty

During Black History Month? In an interview on the conservative cesspool One American News, the 63-year-old came for the queen’s upcoming project. The segment focused on Beyoncé fans recently demanding that an Oklahoma radio station play her newest songs. TMZ reports Schneider said Beyoncé was like a “dog” marking its territory on country music.

Mrs. Carter has the saltines EXTRA salty about embracing her Texas roots with the yee-haw agenda. When the Hive put that radio station on blast for claiming “Texas Hold ‘Em” isn’t country, it only made rancid racists madder.

John Schneider Compares Beyoncé To A Urinating Dog

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The segment specified Beyoncé, but Schneider compared all “leftist” musicians in country music to animals.

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?” the host said.

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here,” John said.

Check out the video below.

Whew, that’s a lot of audacity of caucacity considering Black people in the South innovated the genre, its sound, and even its instruments like the banjo!

The Tyler Perry Productions actor mentioned that it’s usually country artists like Shania Twain trying to crossover into the mainstream. Mind you, beloved country queen Shania is from Canada and got her start by singing backup for Michael Jackson.

Schneider probably didn’t have dehumanizing disses for Australian Keith Urban rising to fame in country music, either. Whether Schneider is “racist” or just a pathetic clout-chaser, this is the most attention he’ll get for his washed-up music career.

It seems like he never let go of the Confederate flag painted on his TV character’s car in the ’80s. That may convince the group constantly rewriting history that he’s a gatekeeper of what’s country. Meanwhile, several comments pulled the New York native’s card in a New York minute.

Check out the reactions online to John Schneider comparing Beyoncé to a urinating dog after the jump!

JaTavia Roberson & The Hive Come For John Schneider Over “Racist” Beyoncé Bashing

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its Wake

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

The other Destiny’s Child alumni don’t usually respond to Beyoncé’s endless haters. This time, JaTavia quickly clapped back at the “disgusting and disrespectful” comments John Scneider made. She took to Instagram to check him about their shared country roots.

“Disgusting and disrespectful[.] Being from Texas we was raised on country music as part of our education program. We have the Texas Livestock Show & Rodeo. Our families participate every year & it’s mostly African Americans that you see in those activities so plz have several seats,” she wrote.

The OG girl group member may have taken Schneider to school, but the Hive was ready to drag him to hell. They declared the The Haves and the Have Nots star canceled on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Check out some of the reactions below.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s new country music and the reactions to it? Are you feeling the yee-haw agenda for Act II of the Renaissance trilogy?

