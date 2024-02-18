The BeyHive is swarming to Beyoncé’s defense after Dukes of Hazard has-been John Schneider compared her to a “dog” for making country music.

During Black History Month? In an interview on the conservative cesspool One American News, the 63-year-old came for the queen’s upcoming project. The segment focused on Beyoncé fans recently demanding that an Oklahoma radio station play her newest songs. TMZ reports Schneider said Beyoncé was like a “dog” marking its territory on country music.

Mrs. Carter has the saltines EXTRA salty about embracing her Texas roots with the yee-haw agenda. When the Hive put that radio station on blast for claiming “Texas Hold ‘Em” isn’t country, it only made rancid racists madder.

John Schneider Compares Beyoncé To A Urinating Dog

The segment specified Beyoncé, but Schneider compared all “leftist” musicians in country music to animals.

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?” the host said. “They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here,” John said.

Whew, that’s a lot of audacity of caucacity considering Black people in the South innovated the genre, its sound, and even its instruments like the banjo!

1) Black people created country music 2) Beyoncé is a Texan, and therefore is connected to country culture 3) “Texas Hold ‘Em” isn’t even the first time Beyoncé has released a country song. she put out “Daddy Lessons” back in 2016 John Schneider is just a racist POS https://t.co/peXhMr6UCr pic.twitter.com/NmtcKS0qsY — Jerrica (@JinkiesJerrica) February 15, 2024

The Tyler Perry Productions actor mentioned that it’s usually country artists like Shania Twain trying to crossover into the mainstream. Mind you, beloved country queen Shania is from Canada and got her start by singing backup for Michael Jackson.

Schneider probably didn’t have dehumanizing disses for Australian Keith Urban rising to fame in country music, either. Whether Schneider is “racist” or just a pathetic clout-chaser, this is the most attention he’ll get for his washed-up music career.

Isn’t it amazing how so many irrelevant MFs—like James Woods, Kevin Sorbo, Chuck Woolley, Chachi & now John Schneider—try to find relevancy again by jumping on the trump train? https://t.co/PUcHagXQF5 — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) February 15, 2024

It seems like he never let go of the Confederate flag painted on his TV character’s car in the ’80s. That may convince the group constantly rewriting history that he’s a gatekeeper of what’s country. Meanwhile, several comments pulled the New York native’s card in a New York minute.

John Schneider is a 63 year old actor from New York who once played a southerner driving a car with a confederate flag. He is criticizing a musician from Texas & her choice to make country music. A music form started in the south and southwest, like where Texas is located. Sigh. https://t.co/K5WwAUDbd7 — Joe Briggs, Esq. (@JoeBriggsEsq) February 15, 2024

