Roses: OutKast & Salt-N-Pepa Honored By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame For Their Trailblazing Artistry

Hip-hop continues to make history as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognizes two legendary acts for their lasting impact on music and culture. Atlanta’s iconic duo OutKast has once again proved that the “south got something to say” by officially being inducted, a well-deserved honor for their innovative sound and trailblazing artistry that reshaped the genre. Meanwhile, groundbreaking hip-hop queens Salt-N-Pepa are being celebrated with the Hall of Fame’s prestigious Musical Influence Award, recognizing their major role in opening doors for women in hip-hop and “pushing it” with their fearless style and message.

Source: Julia Beverly

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Big Boi and Andre 3000 are being inducted under the performer category, joining six other influential figures honored this year, including pop icon Cyndi Lauper and R&B legend Chubby Checker, among others. According to NPR, the performer category recognizes “artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence have changed the course of rock & roll.” OutKast has certainly done that.

Although this was OutKast’s first time being nominated, they’ve been eligible since 2019. The nomination—and ultimate induction—comes as long-overdue recognition of their revolutionary contributions to music. Rising to prominence in the mid-1990s, OutKast reshaped the sound of hip-hop by fusing it with funk, soul, and electronic influences. Their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994), introduced their unique Southern flavor, while follow-ups like ATLiens (1996) and Aquemini (1998) cemented their reputation as fearless innovators.

However, it was their 2003 double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, that became a cultural phenomenon, delivering chart-topping singles like “Hey Ya!”and “The Way You Move” and earning them multiple Grammy Awards—including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

This year, the iconic Atlanta duo beat out high-profile nominees including Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, and The Black Crowes, marking a major milestone in their inimitable career.



Salt-N-Pepa To Receive Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Musical Influence Award

Source: Rossa W. Cole

The trailblazing rap group Salt-N-Pepa has been honored with the Musical Influence Award by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. As NPR noted, the award celebrates figures who have directly influenced and inspired the evolution of music and its role in culture, and Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy more than fits the bill.

As pioneers in the genre, Salt-N-Pepa broke barriers as the first female rap group to achieve both a platinum album and a Grammy Award. With era-defining hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man,” they successfully bridged the gap between hip-hop and mainstream pop, leaving a lasting mark on the music landscape. The trio—Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper—was previously honored in a 2023 Rock Hall exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Now, with this prestigious award, Salt-N-Pepa’s influence is being formally recognized on a historic level.

Congrats to OutKast, Salt-N-Pepa, and all of this year’s inductees.



