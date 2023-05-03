Bossip Video

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees which include the legendary trendsetter and icon, Missy Elliott.

With the big news, Missy has become the first woman in hip-hop to ever receive this musical honor. The other inductees for the Performer category include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael

Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

Also being inducted is Chaka Khan who’ll receive the Musical Excellence Award and the late Don Cornelius who’ll receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Remarkably Elliott made the cut in her first year of eligibility.

A press release notes that to be eligible for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction. Four of seven inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson. This was the very first year that Missy Elliott was eligible.

Missy reacted to the news by not focusing on her achievement but on what it means for women in the hip-hop space.

She followed up that tweet with another expressing her excitement and revealing the news brought her to tears.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go down on Friday, November 3rd. The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.