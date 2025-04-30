Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial Nears As Legal Battles Intensify Over Evidence, Mental Health Claims & Gag Orders

It’s almost time for a Bad Boy mogul to face the music.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is days away from facing what may be the most consequential legal battle of his career. Jury selection for his federal sex trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5, and the rapper and music mogul is doing everything in his power to protect his reputation and maintain his innocence amid a wave of serious allegations ranging from sexual assault and coercion to drugging, racketeering, and forced labor.

Diddy is pushing the court to exclude new evidence related to his notorious “freak-off” parties from being presented at trial, while also urging the judge to impose a gag order on alleged victims ahead of proceedings. Adding to the controversy, the rapper claimed that some of his past misconduct was due to mental health issues.

Source: Prince Williams

The Court Denied Diddy’s Request To Block New “Freak-Off” Evidence From Being Reviewed During Trial

At the center of the pretrial chaos is Diddy’s attempt to block prosecutors from introducing new evidence tied to his infamous “freak-off” parties, alleged private events described by victims as settings for abuse and exploitation. On April 25, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied a request from Diddy’s legal team to seal evidence related to the freaky events, according to court documents obtained by People. Notably, while the sex trafficking-related evidence will be admitted, claims involving forced labor from a former employee will not be permitted during the trial.

Diddy’s attorneys argue that prosecutors unfairly introduced “new theories” and “new evidence” about the freak-offs without giving the defense adequate time to respond. They claimed that even the prosecution has admitted some of the sexual activity was “consensual,” and that the defense is now forced to focus only on allegations of coercion. However, prosecutors pushed back in a letter filed April 26, calling the 55-year-old rapper’s request “yet another pretextual attempt to exclude powerful evidence against him without a proper legal basis.”

Defense Claims Diddy’s Mental Health Was Compromised At The Time Of His Alleged Crimes

In a surprising twist, Diddy’s legal team appears to be preparing a defense based on his alleged diminished mental capacity. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, lawyers for the “Last Night” hitmaker are gearing up to present expert testimony from a Columbia University professor claiming that Diddy was suffering from a “mental condition” at the time of the alleged crimes. While the specifics of the condition are redacted, prosecutors note the defense is tied to Diddy’s alleged history of substance abuse, including drug and alcohol use, that may have impaired his memory or judgment.

Prosecutors are already pushing to block this testimony, arguing that the proposed expert never examined Diddy personally and that his opinion on Diddy’s state of mind is speculative and legally irrelevant. They also point out the irony in the claim: while Diddy is accused of drugging his victims to exert control, he may now argue that he himself was not fully in control due to intoxication.

Diddy Wants A Gag Order In Place To Prevent Media Influence

In another legal maneuver, Diddy’s lawyers have asked the judge to impose a gag order on attorneys representing alleged victims, citing concerns over prejudicial media coverage that could sway the jury. According to Daily Mail, in a letter filed Tuesday, his legal team accused attorneys—especially Douglas Wigdor, who represents Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura—of intentionally tainting the jury pool by making inflammatory public comments. The defense cited Wigdor’s remarks about a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy dragging Ventura by the hair, which will be admitted as evidence despite the defense’s claim that the footage was “edited” and “manipulated.”

In March, Wigdor pushed back against Diddy’s claims, telling Daily Mail that the video footage “fairly and accurately represents what happened” to Cassie and that Combs should be “held accountable for his depravity.”

Wigdor has reportedly dismissed the gag order request and he intends to file a formal response.

“We will vigorously oppose the motion seeking an extraordinary sweeping gag order as it is an obvious attempt at controlling and silencing victims and their counsel in contravention of well-established legal and ethical precedent,” Wigdor penned in a recent email to Daily Mail. “Given this, it should come as no surprise that Combs fails to cite even one case to support his request.”

As previously reported, prosecutors recently offered Combs a plea deal, but he declined, opting instead to proceed with the trial. With jury selection just around the corner, the court appears increasingly skeptical of the defense’s last-minute strategies. From controversial claims of mental incapacity to attempts at silencing victims’ legal teams, Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched celebrity cases in recent years.

