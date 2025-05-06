Bossip Exclusive

Summer Dennis Wows In DC Ahead Of Endless Summer Tour

Rising R&B Star Summer Dennis Dazzles In DC, Talks Seizing Her Season On The Endless Summer Tour [Exclusive]

Published on May 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

When Summer Dennis isn’t enchanting audiences and opening for legends like Melanie Fiona, she’s creating opportunities for other artists on the rise like the “Issa Rae of the R&B girlies.” Before an exclusive interview with BOSSIP, Summer brought down the house at the Howard Theater.

Summer Dennis Performs At The Howard Theater
Source: Neville E. Dennis

With a voice even bigger than her hair and a personality to match, Summer Dennis confidently commanded the historic stage in Washington, D.C. on April 29. She started by serenading the audience with her smooth slow jam, “You and Me.” Summer flexed her velvety vocals and moved the room to her upbeat ode to situationships, “So Unnecessary.” The dynamic delivery put the crowd under her spell as she cleverly blended her new soulful songs with classics.

Picking up the pace, she beautifully belted her new single “Ain’t No Way,” which captivated the crowd until they sang and danced along to the infectious empowerment anthem. She closed with “Pink Lotus,” the sultry fan-favorite that inspired a stimulating self-love panel with MadameNoire. If Melanie Fiona fans arrived expecting just one powerhouse performer, they undeniably discovered another in Summer Dennis.

Summer’s passion permeates every aspect of her craft, from writing layered lyrics to collaborating with the choreography queen Laurieann Gibson. Her classically trained voice easily tackles genres like soul, pop, and R&B, blending them into a timeless signature sound. The polished performer built a reputation for excellence, frequently opening for the best of the best like Raheem DeVaughn, DVSN, Latto, and more.

Now, the Maryland native is hitting the road as a headliner. After leaving the audience clamoring for more, Summer sat down with BOSSIP to discuss her journey as an independent artist, building with other creatives like the “R&B game Issa Rae,” and launching the Endless Summer tour on May 11 in D.C.

Hit the flip for Summer Dennis’ interview with BOSSIP and what the dynamic diva is bringing to a city near you.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bossip Exclusive Celebrity News concerts For Your Viewing Pleasure Live Performance New Music Newsletter R&B

1 2Next page »

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Wireless Festival 2025

Nice Try, Trolls: Summer Walker BBLasts Body Shamers Criticizing Her Ample A$$ets: ‘I’m Not Changing Or Reducing Anything!’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close