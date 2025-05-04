Shannon Sharpe’s Ex Describes Alleged 2010 Rape & Intimidation Campaign That Made Her ‘Scared For My Life’ In New Interview

Shannon Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend, Michele Bundy Evans, was visibly shaken in a new interview as she recalled an alleged 2010 rape and subsequent threats to “kill” her.

Source: Sean Gardner

While many fans and fellow celebs like Stephen A. Smith came to the defense of Shannon Sharpe amid a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit from another woman, Evans’ 2023 lawsuit made similar allegations. In an interview with The Sun, Evans described how her relationship with Sharpe started professionally and allegedly ended in a brutal sexual assault that would “make it so no other man would want me.” She said she not only feared speaking out against the influential celebrity but also allegedly endured threats, harassment, and stalking by Sharpe to keep her quiet.

Michele Bundy Evans Met Shannon Sharpe Through Work Before Their 8-Year Relationship

Evans was a sports reporter who met the retired NFL player during a locker room interview in 2002. She wanted to keep the relationship strictly business with the then-Broncos player, but he continued pursuing her “pretty heavily.”

“I resisted for a while because I was a reporter and I didn’t want to mix the two, but he’s very charming,” she recalled.

According to the former sports journalist, they dated for several years while keeping things open. Evans said she didn’t expect monogamy from one of football’s biggest stars and continued dating other people as well. This led to an alleged fight because she claims Sharpe wanted her all to himself while rotating other live-in girlfriends in and out of his house.

“We had an argument about the fact that he had removed one girl from his [Atlanta] house and put another girl in his house and he didn’t tell me. He had asked me to break up with my (future) husband at the time. I was dating Shannon and my husband at the same time,” she said. “It’s like wait a minute, you want me to be with just you, but you want to move somebody into your house and not even tell me. So that’s what [the argument] stemmed from. He’s not a faithful person. So I wasn’t going to be faithful to a non-faithful person. It just doesn’t work that way, not for me, anyway,” Evans continued.

Evans Alleges The Argument Escalated To Physical And Sexual Assault, Which She Described In A 2023 Lawsuit

According to Evans’ $4 million lawsuit, the disagreement turned into the “biggest argument that we ever got in.” She filed the complaint with the New York Supreme Court on Dec. 20, 2023, alleging that Sharpe got violent with her.

“He was controlling. He was domineering. He was manhandling me, and he wanted to have sex, and I told him no. I told him, ‘No, because you gave it to somebody else.’ I didn’t only tell him, ‘No’ I told him why, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” she told The Sun. “So he overpowered me, put me to my knees, put his penis in my mouth, and after he got enough of that, he put me on the bed. And you know, this was all a struggle. I had said no, and I said no…and so it was the hardest,” she continued as emotions overwhelmed her.

