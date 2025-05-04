Entertainment

Funniest '100 Men Vs. 1 Gorilla' Tweets, Memes & More

Social Media Goes APES*** Over ‘1 Gorilla Vs. 100 Men’ Debate, Flips Unserious Scenario Into HILARIOUS Tweets, Memes & More

Published on May 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 25

Silverback gorilla - stock photo

Source: Fotosmurf03

By now, you’ve probably seen the internet chatter about whether 100 men could beat one gorilla in the latest viral hypothetical, fueling HILARIOUS shenanigans across social media and beyond.

Now, before you bet on the men, just know that the great ape possesses incredible strength allowing them to lift and throw objects weighing up to 1,800 pounds.

In this case, that 1,800 pounds would be all 100 men getting Jazzy Jeffed to hell in what very likely would be a lopsided rumble in the jungle.

So…the strength of more than 20 adult men combined, a top speed of 23 mph (almost faster than Usain Bolt), and a bite force significantly stronger than a LION? Yep, our money is on the gorilla.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, Dr. Cat Hobaiter—a primatologist at the University of St. Andrews—explained that the 100 men wouldn’t stand a chance, citing the gorilla’s massive muscle makeup (85% fast-twitch fibers).

“A single punch would floor them,” she said, adding that a silverback could easily wipe out waves of attackers.

Interestingly, Ron Magill—wildlife conservationist and Zoo Miami Communications Director—believes the men would actually win (well, the few survivors), claiming that a coordinated effort would eventually subdue the gorilla.

Naturally, the great ape debate trended across Twitter with everybody and their mama chiming in on the hilariously unserious debate.

Cam Newton’s take:

Kevin Hart’s take:

Shaq, Chuck, and Kenny’s take:

Ugandan park ranger’s take:

What do YOU think would happen if 100 men fought one gorilla? Tell us down below and enjoy the absolutely funniest (and wildest) ‘1 Gorilla Vs. 100 Men’ tweets, memes, and more on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425

Related Tags

Black Twitter Funniest Tweets memes Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena attend Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Straaaaaait ‘Poster Boy Deadbeat’: Erica Mena Slams Safaree Samuels’ Shenanigans At A Chris Brown Concert Amid Child Support Battle

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close