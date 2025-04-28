Still Sinnin’: Another Pipin’ Hot Helpin’ Of Heeelarious ‘Sinners’ Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More

“Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel for everyone and the outpour of love for our film!!” he said in the video. “It’s a crazy feeling to know how many of you have showed up and continue to support this film. This is why we make movies and love watching movies on the big screen. It brings people together!!”

In Sinners, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan in a dual role) return to their hometown to start over and leave their troubled pasts behind, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Sinners

“Just from an exhibition sense in this day and age with folks having so much access to streaming and watching so many things on their phones, it’s nice to have a format like IMAX that can be an experience you can only experience in the theaters,” said Coogler in an interview with The Associated Press. “We’re using these two formats for the very first time,” added Coogler who helped make history with Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw—the first female director of photography to shoot a movie on large format IMAX film. “It really complements the story, it really complements the setting and it really complements the filmmaking.”