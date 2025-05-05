Mo’Nique Taunts Shannon Sharpe For Ignoring Her Dating Advice: ‘Leave Them White B***hes Alone!’

Mo’Nique is not letting Shannon Sharpe live down the fact that she warned him to stay away from young, white women amid his $50 million lawsuit.

During a recent stand-up set, Mo’Nique took some serious jabs at the Club Shay Shay host, mocking him for ignoring the advice she gave him on his very own podcast. Sharpe is currently facing a lawsuit from a woman he previously dated, identified as Jane Doe, who is 30 years younger than the sports correspondent.

“Yes, I told that n**** Shannon Sharpe, leave them white b****es alone,” she said at Katt Williams’ Heaven on Earth tour stop in Columbia, S.C. referencing her February 2024 appearance on Club Shay Shay.

While previously talking to Shannon on his podcast, Mo’Nique warned the former NFL star: “You better take your old ass and get somebody that love you,” she told him, urging the former NFL star to stop chasing younger women and instead find a woman who matches his stage in life. “Shannon need him old fat gal who can bake good cakes,” she continued. “Make some smothered turkey wings, who going to rub his feet at the night time…and going to have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night.”

The comedian continued: “You don’t need no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl… take your ass and get you old b***h out there that can love you old…You’re trying to hang out with these young b***es, and you can’t do it.”

Mo’Nique’s prophetic comments have been resurfacing as Sharpe faces a $50 million lawsuit from a Jane Doe, who accuses him of rape and physical assault during a relationship that allegedly began in 2023. While the comedian warned Shannon to stay away from 26-year-olds, his accuser is even younger, saying she was 20 when they met at a gym in Los Angeles and began their relationship.

Shannon Sharpe, 56, has denied all allegations, insisting his relationship with Doe was consensual and calling the lawsuit a “shakedown” and “extortion attempt.” He reportedly plans to countersue both the plaintiff and her attorney, Tony Buzbee.