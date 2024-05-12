Bossip Video

Zendaya and her fashion stylist, Law Roach, have shifted the fashion industry since she was a teenager. However, Roach revealed their current fashion power was difficult to obtain because major fashion houses refused to dress Zendaya.

While visiting The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Law Roach discussed his relationship with the “Challengers” actress, whom he has worked with since she was 14. He stated that he would write to the “big five,” but they all denied the opportunity to work with Z. According to Page Six, the “big five” refers to Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel, and Gucci.

After being rejected the first time, Roach persisted but was told to “try again next year” every year. As for why they rejected the fashion icon, Roach stated they felt she was “too green.” Nevertheless, now that the 26-year-old is a major fixture in the fashion industry, those who refused to dress Zendaya are more than likely having major regrets.

“By the time she got to American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t,” the celebrity stylist stated.

Seemingly, Roach has a vengeance as he makes it clear that they will continue to avoid wearing these designers. He does admit that Z has worn the designers in photoshoots but never in public or on a red carpet.

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never,” Roach stated.

Social Media Reacts To Law Roach’s Interview

Since the clip of Law Roach asserting which brands refused to dress Zendaya went viral, fans have taken to social media to support Roach and Zendaya.

Many X, formerly known as Twitter, users speak to the massive mistake that these major fashion houses have made. Others asserted that her Blackness may have had something to do with it.

As for the Z working with the “big five” any time soon, Roach stated, “‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever.”