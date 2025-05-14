Jennifer Williams Accuses Evelyn Lozada Of Anti-Black Shade
Jennifer Williams Basketball Wife Wallops Evelyn Lozada For Her History With Black Women, Shaniece Hairston Age Shade Enters The Chat
Despite criticism, Jennifer Williams is standing firmly by her husband while alleging that her former bestie, Evelyn Lozada, has a history of targeting Black women. Her comments come amid Evelyn’s daughter entering the chat to call Jennifer a “lost woman in her 50s” after Williams gave her “baby with a felon” shade.
Defiantly devoted Jennifer Williams recently chatted with BOSSIP about Basketball Wives, and her highly-discussed marriage to Christian Gold. As previously reported, Williams’ husband was jailed for violating his probation tied to a false imprisonment charge by leaving the state without permission. And although he was sentenced to 15 days in jail, the Gold Reserve Fund founder was temporarily released to marry Jennifer last year.
“Every time I’m in a relationship, it’s always a topic of conversation,” she told BOSSIP. “This is my real life, and it is nothing to hide. We have weathered storms, it has made us stronger, and I’m really, really happy. So hopefully the audience sees that, and if they don’t, that’s their problem.”
She mentioned that she views the show as a chance to clarify the facts, particularly with the ongoing headlines regarding Evelyn Lozada’s claims that he swindled a cousin of her baby’s father, Carl Crawford, out of $1,500. On the show, Christian defended himself, showing text message receipts about the situation to Jackie Christie.
And while she acknowledges that her husband is naturally a private person, she praises his willingness to support her publicly and face challenges head-on.
“He is a person that doesn’t hide from problems. He actually runs towards them,” Jackie told BOSSIP. “I commend him for being the person that he is.”
Jennifer Williams Blasts Evelyn Lozada For “Felon” Comments, Accuses Her Of Attacking Black Women
Speaking of running toward problems, Jennifer recently followed suit by blasting her former best friend’s comments about her hubby.
On the most recent episode of Basketball Wives, Jennifer took issue with Evelyn continuing to mention Christian’s felon status and noted that Evelyn’s daughter, Shanice Hairston, shares a child with rapper The Game, who’s a felon as well.
“You like to bring up that Christian is a felon a lot,” said Jennifer. “And your daughter has a child by a felon as well.”
An annoyed Evelyn acknowledged that she didn’t “have a dog in the fight” before giving Jenn a warning.
“You won’t be able to walk the streets of LA…if you keep bringing my daughter up and who she’s with.”
Still, despite Evelyn’s threat, Jennifer seemed unbothered and recently took to Instagram Live to allege that Evelyn, who is Afro-Latina, has a history of issues with Black women.
“It might be Evelyn really has something against Black women, every season she is trying to go in on a Black woman,” said Jennifer. “You tryna bring a Black woman down, you tryna bring a Black man down.”
As you can imagine, social media had lotsss to say about Jennifer’s comment with some agreeing with her, and others sending shade.
Not only that, but Evelyn’s daughter, Shaniece Hairston, also weighed in on Jennifer’s comments about having a baby by a felon.
Hit the flip for that.
During the most recent episode of Shaniece and Evelyn’s “Drop The Lo” podcast, Shaniece clapped back at “phony” Jenn, noting that this wasn’t the first time she had shaded her.
“She’s not exactly my cup of tea,” said Shaniece at the 6:24 mark. “I feel that Jennifer is a lost woman in her 50s, and it’s the second time that it’s happened.”
“I don’t have hate in my heart for Jennifer; if anything, I feel sorry for Jennifer that she had to stoop so low,” she added. “And also at that time, I was fresh postpartum. It’s a very sensitive time; your nervous system is on fire. I feel that she’s self-centered, she’s selfish, and I don’t see her worrying about anybody but herself. I don’t see Jennifer as a girl’s girl.”
Evelyn went on to say she’d particularly taken offense because Jennifer has known her daughter since she was six years old. “She’s shared so much space with you as a kid.”
Evelyn went on to say that she knew people would weaponize her daughter’s relationship with The Game, but was surprised that the shade came from Jenn.
What do YOU think about this shade trade between Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, and Shaniece Hairston?
