Ex-Con Gratulations! Jennifer Williams & Christian Gold Jump The Broom In Paris Despite His Jail Sentence For Violating Probation

It looks like Jennifer Williams and Christian Gold have officially tied the knot! Reality TV show producer Carlos King recently posted a video of the Basketball Wives star in a stunning wedding dress at what looks to be a ritzy reception.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the wedding took place in Paris.

Not many details about the ceremony have been released, as the couple has not posted details. However, King’s Instagram post is further fueling some fans’ concerns about Jen’s relationship.

You may recall that the couple hard-launched their relationship in 2023 and were engaged a short time later. Their relationship received quite the backlash from Williams’ castmates on Basketball Wives. Though Williams and Gold seemingly had a solid relationship, Gold has a bit of a criminal record.

As BOSSIP reported, Gold was arrested just days before the September 14 wedding date. This came after the asset manager posted pictures of him and Williams in Switzerland and Italy.

Apparently, he did not obtain permission from his probation officer to travel out of the country.

The 31-year-old is currently on probation for false imprisonment, something Basketball Wives viewers will not let her forget — even on her wedding day. Although Williams and Gold have not posted anything regarding their wedding, King’s comment section is full of disapproving fans.

In the video, Gold gives a speech dedicated to his new wife. As he wraps up the speech, he states that he loves her more than God does.

One Instagram user stated, “The moment he said I love you more than God That’s a wrap, God’s Love is everlasting, no one will love me more than that.” Another user stated, “Jen….. Girl blink twice if you need help…..this man just said he loves you more than God!”

Other users criticized Williams for following through on the marriage even after discovering his past.

“1. This man has to report back to jail right after y’all’s honeymoon. 2. He is a convicted felon for DV/Holding a woman against her will. 3. He’s scammed hundreds of people of out thousands of dollars prompting an ongoing FBI investigation. 4. He has a 1-year-old and 2-year-old that he’s abandoned and provides no support for. All of these red flags 🚩 weren’t enough to call this foolishness off? Ladies, please never be this desperate for a man!!” she wrote.

As a result of his arrest, Gold was sentenced to 15 days in jail for violating his probation. The judge allowed the new husband to attend his wedding, but he must report back to the jail immediately after the wedding to serve the remaining 13 days.

Jennifer Willaims’ Dating History

When we were first introduced to Jennifer Williams on Basketball Wives, she was married to NBA player Eric Williams. The couple married in 2007. Unfortunately, their relationship was short-lived, as they divorced three years later. After her marriage ended, Williams dated a few notable people. In 2014, she sparked a relationship with Love and Hip Hop star Cisco Rosado.

After ending things with Rosado, Williams began dating Tim Norman, who was part owner of the Sweetie Pies franchise. Their relationship ended after Norman was arrested for arranging the murder of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Williams also dated someone named Jelani, who was featured on Season 10 of Basketball Wives. Their relationship was short-lived, as she popped out with Gold months later.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!