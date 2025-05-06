Hair

Future's Blonde Afro Sparks Mixed Reactions At 2025 Met Gala

Loc-Free Future Debuts His Dandy Dekalb County Coils At The Met Gala, Copious Curl Comments Commence

Published on May 6, 2025

Future turned heads and stirred up a flurry of online buzz after debuting his Hndrxx big chop at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. The 41-year-old rapper, known for his signature locs, surprised fans by showcasing his 4C Kirkwood coils as he walked the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals- Future, Blonde, Afro, hair
Source: Savion Washington

Making a rare appearance, he embraced this year’s Black Dandyism theme wearing a grey striped Louis Vuitton suit, embellished leather gloves, and a classic tie. While the ensemble earned praise for its sophistication, the hair makeover sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some applauding the switch-up to dandy Dekalb County coils, and others longing for his signature look.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Source: Michael Buckner

Some internet users took the opportunity to crack jokes about the Atlanta rapper’s new hairstyle, comparing his frizzy fro to the voluminous hairstyles of stars like Wanda Sykes, Scottie Pippen, and former Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

“Def thought Future was Wanda Sykes,” wrote one X user.

“Future got the blonde Scottie Pippen bush,” another critic penned.

“I need the dreads back ASAP,” one fan commented.


Hair aside, Future’s impeccably tailored suit was a standout nod to the elegance and precision of Black Dandyism.

According to GQ, the rap star spent hours being styled at New York’s Mark Hotel by none other than Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s creative director and one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs. Pharrell didn’t just dress Future; he was behind the looks of several high-profile attendees, including Pusha T, artist Henry Taylor, and rising stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, and Doechii, who all cycled through the hotel in preparation for their red carpet moments.

This isn’t Future’s first time making waves with a red carpet appearance. Back in September 2024, the “Mask Off” rapper turned heads at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris, rocking thick blonde locks and an oversized brown suit that blended avant-garde style with signature swagger. He walked the carpet alongside singer Donna Dafi, sparking speculation about whether the two were creative collaborators or something more.

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-BOF500-GALA
Source: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

What do you think about Future’s new look? Are you loving the new hairdo or missing the locs?



