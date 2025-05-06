Future's Blonde Afro Sparks Mixed Reactions At 2025 Met Gala
Loc-Free Future Debuts His Dandy Dekalb County Coils At The Met Gala, Copious Curl Comments Commence
Future turned heads and stirred up a flurry of online buzz after debuting his Hndrxx big chop at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. The 41-year-old rapper, known for his signature locs, surprised fans by showcasing his 4C Kirkwood coils as he walked the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Making a rare appearance, he embraced this year’s Black Dandyism theme wearing a grey striped Louis Vuitton suit, embellished leather gloves, and a classic tie. While the ensemble earned praise for its sophistication, the hair makeover sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some applauding the switch-up to dandy Dekalb County coils, and others longing for his signature look.
Some internet users took the opportunity to crack jokes about the Atlanta rapper’s new hairstyle, comparing his frizzy fro to the voluminous hairstyles of stars like Wanda Sykes, Scottie Pippen, and former Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot.
“Def thought Future was Wanda Sykes,” wrote one X user.
“Future got the blonde Scottie Pippen bush,” another critic penned.
“I need the dreads back ASAP,” one fan commented.
Hair aside, Future’s impeccably tailored suit was a standout nod to the elegance and precision of Black Dandyism.
According to GQ, the rap star spent hours being styled at New York’s Mark Hotel by none other than Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s creative director and one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs. Pharrell didn’t just dress Future; he was behind the looks of several high-profile attendees, including Pusha T, artist Henry Taylor, and rising stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, and Doechii, who all cycled through the hotel in preparation for their red carpet moments.
This isn’t Future’s first time making waves with a red carpet appearance. Back in September 2024, the “Mask Off” rapper turned heads at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris, rocking thick blonde locks and an oversized brown suit that blended avant-garde style with signature swagger. He walked the carpet alongside singer Donna Dafi, sparking speculation about whether the two were creative collaborators or something more.
What do you think about Future’s new look? Are you loving the new hairdo or missing the locs?
- Hate Crimes: Black Queer Couple Assaulted By Violent White People In Spotsylvania, VA
- Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother
- The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104