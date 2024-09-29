New Couple??? Future Seemingly Debuts The Latest Woman In His Revolving Door Of Conquests At Paris Fashion Week

Future seems to have an endless supply of both new music and women willing to be on his arm.

The Mixtape Pluto rapper popped out at this year’s Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris with a new woman. Fans have identified her as singer Donna Dafi. It’s unclear whether the pair are collaborators or a new couple, but both seem equally likely with Future’s track record.

Future was also joined by the likes of Kylie Jenner, WizKid and Victoria Beckham, along with over 400 other industry leaders and former BOF honorees.

Future’s Latest Launch Receives Mixed Reactions

The Atlanta-born rapper has released his new mixtape, controversially on the same day as Gunna‘s latest album, to mixed reviews from his loyal fanbase.

Even though it’s his third offering in a year, his diehard day-ones don’t seem to feel their leader’s newest vibes.

“Big disappointment to be honest really was smh,” one user commented. “Makin videos for all the wrong songs,” said another.

Future‘s recent visual references have paid tribute to DMX and his cousin Rico Wade but people have noticed that he’s been pretty mum on posting anything from his personal life lately. Still, he is poised to record his third No.1 album this year if predictions hold up for his first week of sales. He also provided fans with the opportunity to grab physical copies of Mixtape Pluto in both CD and vinyl formats.

The success of his current mixtape comes just six months after he helped to fire the warning shot that would become one of the most prolific rap battles in hip-hop history between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. After turning his “We Still Don’t Trust You” album into a successful tour, music fans thought he’d call it a wrap for the year. However, it seems like he has a few more hits up his sleeve.

Fans have noticed that the rapper has yet to release several songs for which he leaked snippets earlier in the year. Another Future project could be in the works before 2025.